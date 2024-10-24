Struggling Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee could be heading back to Serie A in January, mere months after pitching up at Old Trafford – but only on one condition.

The Dutchman swapped Bologna for Man Utd in July for £36m (€42.5m, $46m) but so far the move hasn’t quite gone to plan. Zirkzee has scored just once in 11 appearances for the Red Devils, and that came on the opening day of the Premier League season back in August.

With team-mate Rasmus Hojlund now finding form, the Netherlands international may be on the fringes at United this term. The 23-year-old has been linked with a January move as a result, with some suggesting a return to the Italian top-flight would be a wise move for the forward.

Juventus has been presented as the most likely destination as that is where Zirkzee’s former manager, Thiago Motta, is now stationed.

Now, Italian publication Tuttosport claims Juve could sign the 6ft 4in attacker in January if Erik ten Hag’s men agree to loan him out. However, a permanent move would be out of the question.

What next for Zirkzee?

TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Juve and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Zirkzee’s situation, having missed out on him previously. Media reports in Italy have claimed Zirkzee ‘wants to return’ to Italy but United boss Ten Hag is understood to be patient with his compatriot.

Our sources have been told that the former Bayern Munich man will be given time to find his feet at the Red Devils but he may have to play second fiddle to Hojlund.

There are others who believe Zirkzee may not be particularly well suited to the pace of the Premier League, with West Ham legend Paulo Di Canio saying Serie A is a better fit for him.

The 56-year-old said earlier this month: “I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United. They’ve been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who’s a bit too slow for the Premier League. Perhaps he’ll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30% fewer fouls.

“In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, and then there’s Rashford who can play as a striker.

“He’d be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic. Zirkzee isn’t a devastating scorer, he’s not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well.”

Man Utd look to the future

The Red Devils have reportedly joined the race to sign Argentinian wonderkid Franco Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old River Plate star is considered to be one of South America’s most exciting prospects and that has caught the attention of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Arsenal, among others.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen has admitted his future is somewhat up in the air, with the 32-year-old set to become a free agent in 2025.

INEOS are understood to be keen to move on the Denmark international next summer but it seems he himself has not given up hope of a new deal.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands Brentford manager Thomas Frank is under ‘serious consideration’ to replace Ten Hag if the Dutchman is sacked from his role.

Our sources understand the Dane would be interested in taking over at Old Trafford if such an opportunity is presented to him.