Man Utd make summer transfer decision amid Barcelona and Napoli links

Manchester United are reportedly set to offload one of their in-demand talents amid links with Napoli and Barcelona.

A big summer lies ahead for United, as new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark on the ailing Premier League giants.

Not only does he and his entourage have to decide what to do with under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, whose side sit eighth in the Premier League, but a big clear-out of players could be on the cards – not to mention which targets they look to recruit.

One such player who could be moved on is academy product Mason Greenwood. The one-time England international was suspended indefinitely by the Red Devils in early 2022 following allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

While the forward had all charges dropped against him in February 2023, he has still not played for United again.

Amid the uncertainty over his Old Trafford future, Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan on the last day of the summer transfer window.

Since linking up with the La Liga outfit, he has scored 10 goals and bagged six assists in all competitions in 34 appearances.

That has led to links with Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, while Getafe are hoping to bring him back on loan next season – but Ratcliffe himself has not ruled out a return for Greenwood.

In February, the INEOS owner said: “We will make a decision, correct. All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with if is he a good person or not? He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football.

“So the answer is ‘yeah, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on-loan obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts not the hype, and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not? Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

talkSPORT claims United plan on selling the 22-year-old, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025 but the club have an option to extend that a further 12 months, in the coming weeks and months.

The Athletic reported that Napoli have contacted the Red Devils about recruiting the young forward – especially with star striker Victor Osimhen expected to leave the Serie A side this summer. It remains to be seen where Greenwood’s future lies.