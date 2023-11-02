Pep Guardiola “would take” a Manchester United attacker who looks lost this season, and a trait he’s regularly criticised for would be ironed out at Manchester City, according to one observer.

Man Utd and Man City are two clubs trending in opposite directions at present. City completed a historic treble last season and never content to sit still, refreshed their ranks once again over the summer.

With young and hungry stars such as Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku ensuring there’ll be no complacency, few would bet against Man City hoovering up multiple trophies again this season.

Over at Old Trafford, meanwhile, United already look resigned to simply scrapping for Champions League qualification.

Dressing room unrest is bubbling away, though according to the Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag’s position as manager is not under immediate threat.

Instead, the Mail claimed Man Utd plan to spend their way out of trouble and one of three lethal strikers could be signed in January.

Signing a deadly new centre-forward would lighten the load on United’s goal-shy attackers. Rasmus Hojlund is yet to break his luck in the league, while Marcus Rashford is faring little better having scored just once.

Rashford has looked a shadow of his former self this season and continues to draw criticism for his perceived lack of effort on the defensive side of the game.

But according to pundit and ex-England international, Tim Sherwood, Rashford is not a busted flush. On the contrary, Sherwood claimed Man City and Pep Guardiola would dearly love to have the United struggler in their ranks.

What’s more, Sherwood explained why he believes Rashford would be more than willing to dig in defensively if playing at the Etihad.

Rashford “good enough” for treble winners – Sherwood

In quotes carried by Goal, Sherwood said: “In my opinion Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that.

“I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him.

“He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England he doesn’t play badly.

“He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas.

“He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

Rashford crossing the Manchester divide would be a stunning development, though there’s no evidence to suggest it will happen.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how high Rashford could soar if placed into the stable and success-driven environment at Man City.

