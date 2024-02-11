Man Utd superstar branded a ‘disgrace’ amid astounding claim he’s harming Mainoo, Garnacho and Hojlund

Erik ten Hag has been urged to strip Bruno Fernandes of the Manchester United captaincy amid incredible claims he’s detrimental to the development of the club’s younger stars.

Ten Hag made Fernandes the new captain of Man Utd upon taking the armband off Harry Maguire last summer.

Fernandes, 29, was a controversial choice given the Portuguese firebrand has become synonymous with on-field strops.

Fernandes wears his heart on his sleeve and his frustrations – often with his own teammates – are regularly on show.

Nonetheless, he was the man Ten Hag turned to and amid talk of being offered a brand new contract, he’s not likely to relinquish the armband any time soon.

There has been speculation surrounding a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia. Indeed, Fernandes reportedly received an astronomical offer to join Al-Hilal in January.

However, the Man Utd playmaker showed his loyalty to the club by snubbing the move and reignited interest come the summer is expected to meet the same fate.

But according to pundit Frank McAvennie, Man Utd would be wise to name a new club captain if Fernandes is so stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Scotland international remarkably branded Fernandes a “disgrace” for his “petulance” and on-field histrionics.

McAvennie highlighted the fact United have an exciting crop of young talent in their ranks, with the report specifically namechecking Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

In McAvennie’s eyes, Fernande’s suspect behaviour is setting the wrong example for the club’s rising young stars.

Man Utd youngsters need a better role model – McAvennie

“If he was in my team I’d have had him by the throat by now,” raged McAvennie.

“I couldn’t put up with his petulance. He’s a disgrace, like a wee boy.

“Honestly – he’s not a good example to the rest of the players in the dressing room.

“Some of these young players at Man Utd have so much talent – but they need to look up to somebody. Fernandes isn’t that man.

“Getting booked for arguing with referees or arguing with players… you’re the captain of Man Utd, set an example.

“I don’t think he should be in the role, personally.”

Fernandes leads Man Utd in the yellow cards category this season with nine. But given he was handpicked by Ten Hag to succeed Maguire as captain, it stands to reason he’ll not be removed from the role any time soon.

