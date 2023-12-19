Man Utd superstar intent on smashing Ten Hag’s sale plan after proving Dutchman wrong

A major Manchester United star does not want to leave the club in January despite being put up for sale, and instead hopes to force the club into activating an option in his existing contract, per a report.

The Independent, Guardian and Daily Mail have all reported Man Utd are prepared to oversee a stunning clear-out next month.

All three outlets agreed Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho have been put up for sale. Donny van de Beek is primed to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while Anthony Martial is also expected to make way.

Of that quintet, arguably the most important player for Erik ten Hag right now is centre-back Varane.

The veteran Frenchman, 30, is one of just two senior centre-halves available to the United boss right now. Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all missed the Liverpool clash through injury.

Varane stood up tall at Anfield and played a starring role in helping United to achieve a respectable 0-0 draw.

However, rewind the clock by just a few months and Varane was curiously out of favour. Speculation also began to swirl Varane was unhappy at his lack of minutes having failed to start a league match in the months of October of November.

The Athletic then brought bombshell news of Varane’s existing contract not being what it seems.

The commonly held belief was Varane’s contract expired in the summer of 2025. However, his deal actually expires in the summer of 2024, with United holding an option for a 12-month extension.

As such, Varane could technically become a free agent at the end of the current campaign. He’ll also be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in less than a fortnight on January 1.

It therefore makes sense United are willing to listen to offers for Varane next month. Failure to sell the defender in January could result in a saleable asset leaving for free six months later.

Varane wants to stay after proving Ten Hag wrong

But according to the Manchester Evening News, Varane is determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford and hopes the club will activate his one-year option.

The MEN state Varane is ‘hopeful’ his contract will be extended and seemingly believes he’s proven to Ten Hag that he can operate in both centre-back roles.

Ten Hag previously suggested Varane was unsuited to playing on the left side of the back two. But with injuries forcing his hand, the Dutchman selected Varane on the left against both Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“We know what he is capable of,” admitted Ten Hag when speaking about Varane following the Liverpool draw.

“He has many such performances and I think he did very well as the whole team in the partnership with Jonny Evans.”

The Mail claimed United chief John Murtough recently flew to Saudi Arabia to sound out interest in those United wish to sell.

Varane was among the players Murtough brought up, though the Frenchman now seems determined to smash any sale plan and prove he should not only be retained, but have his contract extended.

EURO PAPER TALK: Barcelona say yes to stunning €100m Man Utd transfer; €25m to seal Arsenal deal with Napoli