Man Utd superstar in talks to join Inter Miami and play alongside Lionel Messi

A major Manchester United star is in talks over signing with MLS side Inter Miami and forming a super team alongside the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, according to reports.

As you might expect, David Beckham’s Inter Miami are the team to beat in MLS right now thanks in large part to their vast array of ex-Barcelona superstars.

The Florida-based side are not only sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, but also atop the overall table.

But according to fresh reports coming out of Argentina, Inter Miami could soon add a departing Man Utd ace to their roster too.

Man Utd recently confirmed centre-back Raphael Varane and striker Anthony Martial would not be offered new contracts at Old Trafford. As such, the pair – along with left-back Brandon Williams – will become free agents on June 30.

Per reports out of Argentina, Varane and his representatives are in discussions over moving to America and signing for Inter Miami.

The move may have the feeling of an unnecessary one to some, though the 31-year-old’s experience at the heart of defence does look required.

Indeed, given Inter Miami receive very little help from a defensive perspective from Messi and Suarez, they have struggled to contain opposing sides at the back.

Their mark of 27 goals conceded in the current MLS season is joint-fourth worst in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Varane proved he’s got plenty left to give when starring in Man Utd’s upset victory in the FA Cup final just over a fortnight ago.

Alongside Lisandro Martinez, the Frenchman helped to nullify the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in the 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Varane may need to take colossal pay cut

Inter Miami’s three designated player spots are currently taken up by Busquets, Messi and Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana.

Inter Miami could axe Campana to free up a spot for Varane, with the alternative being Varane takes a sizeable pay cut to fit within the salary cap.

That isn’t out of the question though after Alba and Suarez both slashed their weekly wage demands to help make their moves to Miami possible.

Varane was among the game’s greatest centre-halves during his prime at Real Madrid in which he lifted four Champions League titles.

His levels did dip somewhat after joining Man Utd, though injuries played a part and the defender did win the League Cup and FA Cup in his time in England.

