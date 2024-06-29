Raphael Varane has landed in Italy ahead of securing a ‘dream’ move where the Manchester United man will work alongside a Premier League legend.

Varane will officially leave Man Utd when his contract expires on June 30. The Red Devils did consider triggering the one-year option in his contract, though doing so would’ve ensured Varane continued to earn his sky high £340,000-a-week salary.

United also explored whether to offer Varane a new contract on reduced terms. Ultimately, the decision was made to ignore the option and allow Varane to leave for free.

The 31-year-old was among the most dominant centre-halves in world football during his prime years at Real Madrid.

He showed glimpses of that form at Man Utd, though his three-year spell with the club has been blighted by injuries.

Nonetheless, Varane showed he still has plenty left in the tank when starring alongside Lisandro Martinez in the FA Cup final – which United won.

Furthermore, the widespread interest in signing Varane has heightened fears Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making a mistake by allowing Varane to walk.

Ratcliffe is aiming to lower the average age of United’s squad and also shred the wage bill. A consequence of the changes is Varane’s exit.

French side Lens – where Varane began his career – MLS outfit Inter Miami and numerous clubs in Saudi Arabia all showed interest in Varane.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Varane’s likeliest next step is a switch to Italy with newly-promoted Serie A side Como.

Varane flies to Como

Como’s assistant manager is Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas and the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is the driving force behind Como’s pursuit.

Signing Varane was labelled a ‘dream’ scenario for Como and per Romano, their dreams may soon come true.

Taking to X, the reporter revealed Varane has flown to the north of Italy to hold face-to-face talks with Como officials including Fabregas.

“Raphael Varane, landed in Como and already in the city to held face to face talks over move to the Italian club,” reported Romano.

“Varane will speak to Como board and Cesc Fabregas. Serie A side Como, dreaming of Varane as revealed earlier this week — he’s available as free agent.”

Of course, a deal is not over the line just yet and Como must still convince Varane to take a sizeable pay cut to sign with the club. Logic dictates the newly-promoted side won’t be able to pay Varane anything close to the £340,000-a-week he earns at United.

Nonetheless, the fact the defender has flown to Italy is a sign he’s considering signing with Como and embarking on a new chapter in Italy.

United’s primary target to replace Varane at Old Trafford is Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton. United have agreed personal terms with the player, though their first bid of £43m including add-ons fell well below Everton’s £70m valuation.

A viable plan B in case Branthwaite eludes Man Utd is Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt. United are understood to be giving serious consideration to launching a move for the 24-year-old Dutch international.

