Man Utd superstar ‘offered’ to PSG behind Ten Hag’s back, with big bid likely to be accepted

An extremely high profile Manchester United star has been offered to PSG by his agent, though reports claim Erik ten Hag may actually be on board with a big-money exit.

Man Utd have endured a miserable first four months of the campaign, with the Red Devils tasting defeat in 12 of their 24 matches across all competitions.

The latest at the hands of Bayern Munich saw United bow out of European competition altogether after finishing bottom of Group A in the Champions League.

Ten Hag’s side are already out of the League Cup and also trail fourth spot in the Premier League by six points. A tough trip to Anfield awaits on Sunday and United have lost their last two matches at Liverpool’s ground by an aggregate score of 11-0.

One common way to inject new life into an ailing season is via the January transfer window.

According to the Independent, Man Utd aim to sign both a centre-back and central midfielder next month. But given the club’s limited transfer budget, player sales will be required if United are to attract a high calibre of star.

To that end, both the Independent and Guardian confirmed Man Utd will listen to offers for Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho in January.

The Guardian also reported Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are on the chopping block. Van de Beek is the subject of talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a loan switch.

The Independent stressed Ten Hag will only sign off on any exits as long as his squad is not weakened. As such, selling Casemiro, for example, would only make sense if a replacement midfielder arrived in the same window.

Now, according to French outlet Le10Sport, Casemiro has been offered to French giant PSG, seemingly without Ten Hag’s authorisation.

Casemiro to PSG?

The publication state ‘Casemiro was recently offered to the capital club’ and the door for his blockbuster switch is ‘wide open’.

Le10Sport clarify Casemiro was offered to PSG by his representatives and not Manchester United. Nonetheless, with credible outlets like the Guardian and Independent claiming Casemiro is up for sale, any suitable offer seems likely to be accepted by United.

Man Utd paid Real Madrid £60m rising to £70m through add-ons to sign the Brazilian in 2022. Now aged 31, it stands to reason United would struggle to recoup what they paid.

Nonetheless, Casemiro proved he can still operate at elite level last season even if he had shown signs of decline prior to his hamstring injury this term.

Le10Sport do not offer up an assessment of whether PSG will make a bid for Casemiro. If they don’t, it’s noted Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr could swoop instead.

A reunion with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo would await if taking that route. The pair were instrumental in helping Real Madrid lift four UCL titles in five years between 2014-18. Casemiro and Ronaldo also briefly played together at Man Utd during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

In the event Casemiro is turfed out of Old Trafford in January, the Independent claimed Ten Hag would move for a slightly different profile of midfielder when signing his replacement.

They claimed a ‘number eight’ (box-to-box midfielder) would be sought by Ten Hag. That would presumably promote loanee Sofyan Amrabat to the position of first choice holding midfielder.

