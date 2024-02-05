Man Utd superstar to receive gigantic summer offer that could see £270m four-player exodus collect another name

A key Manchester United star will be the subject of a huge summer offer and if accepted, an expected four-player clear-out could swell to five, according to reports.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe ushering in a new era at Old Trafford, major change is afoot. Whether Erik ten Hag survives the upheaval could hinge largely on how Man Utd fare between now and the end of the season.

However, with Man Utd reportedly opening initial dialogue with two potential successors, the writing may already be on the wall for Ten Hag.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard brought news in February of a stunning four-player clear-out being on the horizon. The quartet in question were signed for a combined £270m.

Raphael Varane (£42m), Casemiro (£70m), Jadon Sancho (£73m) and Antony (£85m) were listed as either being up for sale ahead of the summer, or at serious risk of being let go.

In Varane’s case, the veteran Frenchman is out of contract at season’s end. Unless he’s willing to negotiate an extension on vastly reduced terms (his current salary is £340,000-a-week) then Man Utd will be willing to sever ties.

Elsewhere, offers in the £50m bracket will be considered for wingers Sancho and Antony who have both flopped at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk later learned United aren’t fussed who they sell Antony to and would even consider a sale to another Premier League side.

Casemiro is a target for Saudi Arabian sides and so too is club captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Indeed, Portuguese outlet Record recently revealed Al-Hilal had put an astronomical offer to Fernandes via his intermediaries last month.

The aim was to turn Fernandes’ head, convince him to hand in a transfer request and then secure a winter window transfer.

Fernandes showed his loyalty to United and swiftly snubbed the opportunity. However, according to multiple reports including from the Sun and Daily Mail, the story won’t end there.

Improved Bruno Fernandes offer coming

It’s claimed Al-Hilal aren’t content to take no for an answer and are primed to put fresh terms to Fernandes in the summer.

United will be encouraged by the fact Fernandes rejected Al-Hilal’s first approach. Part of his reasoning why was reportedly due to having the feeling of unfinished business at Man Utd.

However, if United fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, it’s possible the 29-year-old could look upon an improved offer from Al-Hilal more favourably.

Man Utd currently sit sixth in the table, though fifth position could be enough for UCL qualification pending the performances of English sides in UEFA club competitions this term.

As such, United may require a favour or two from bitter rivals Man City in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Europa League

There is no suggestion Man Utd are willing to sell Fernandes from any publication. However, if the player were to agree personal terms with Al-Hilal and push for a move, United’s position would become perilous.

What’s more, Fernandes will turn 30 later this year and the chance to collect a colossal sum for a player of advancing years might be difficult to ignore. Doing so would also help Man Utd to launch a massive assault on the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag would be loathe to lose his creator-in-chief who he made captain last summer. However, if speculation surrounding Ten Hag’s future is to be believed, the Dutchman might not be with United beyond the current campaign anyway.

