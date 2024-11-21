Man Utd superstar told Amorim will ‘100 percent’ sell him unless immediate improvement made

Ruben Amorim intends to reposition Marcus Rashford, though he could also be sold if he fails to improve

Marcus Rashford has been warned Ruben Amorim won’t hesitate to sell him unless he shows immediate improvement at Manchester United, while a separate report has detailed how and where Rashford will get that chance.

Amorim has arrived at Man Utd with a reputation of being a no-nonsense operator. GiveMeSport have already named Luke Shaw and Rashford as the two players who are under more pressure to revive their stalling careers than any other players. Per their report, Shaw and Rashford are already ‘fighting for their futures’ under Amorim.

And according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, Amorim will “100 percent” sell Rashford in the summer if the forward doesn’t prove he can be effective in the remainder of the season.

“Remember when you broke into the first team, how you felt, how happy you were, how you loved playing for Manchester United, how you celebrated goals, how you were the hardest worker on the pitch,” began Agbonlahor.

“You’re 27, before you know it you’ll be in the your 30s. Do you want to go down the [Jesse] Lingard route? He’s playing in South Korea now, it can easily happen.

“Look at the England squad, at how many players are ahead of you now. For Rashford to get back into the squad come March he’s probably got to be player of the month for the next few months and he at his best.”

Agbonlahor – who previously took his coaching badges alongside Amorim – added: “[Amorim’s] come into United to succeed, he’s not come in to just pick players who have been there for a while.

“If you’re not at it, some of these players have got six months to the summer window. If you’re not at it you’re gone.”

When asked by talkSPORT co-host Shebahn Aherne if United and Amorim will “cut their losses” on Rashford if improvement isn’t shown, Agbonlahor declared: “100 percent. This summer, if he’s not at it over the next six months, I’m sure Amorim will get rid of him.”

Amorim will give Rashford chances in new position

To avoid being turfed out of his boyhood club, Rashford must rediscover the type of form that made him one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards.

Indeed, we are less than two seasons removed from the 2022/23 campaign in which Rashford bagged 30 goals across all competitions including 17 in the Premier League.

Changes in manager often result in some players flourishing and others floundering. Rashford will hope and believe he can be part of the first category and per GMS, he’ll be given opportunities to shine in the striker position.

Rashford was primarily deployed on the left wing under former boss Erik ten Hag. Amorim operates with a 3-4-3 formation and has a tendency to deploy No 10-type players – such as Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount – behind the striker.

Barring an unlikely switch to wing-back, that may only leave the striker spot open to Rashford and per GMS, he’s already been installed as Amorim’s preferred candidate to lead the line.

Latest Man Utd news

In other news, The Sun claim Amorim has been left ‘stunned’ at the lack of speed and intensity shown by United’s players in his first training sessions.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has exclusively told TEAMtalk Juventus have asked Man Utd for a favour regarding Joshua Zirkzee.

Juve are hopeful of loaning the striker in January and we understand Man Utd have been asked to subsidise part of Zirkzee’s wages to make the deal happen. Galetti stressed Man Utd are unwilling to accept a salary split for the time being.

Finally, TEAMtalk can confirm United’s interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is concrete, though the club won’t break the bank and are content to simply make a ‘competitive’ offer.

Real Madrid are providing stiff competition, while Bayern haven’t lost all hope of convincing Davies to re-sign in Bavaria. Davies is in the final year of his deal and can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1.

An alternative to Davies if United miss out is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth. Liverpool have sought permission from The Cherries to speak to Kerkez, though Man Utd have followed suit by making an ‘enquiry’ into the Hungarian’s signing.