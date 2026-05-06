Manchester United have exploded to the front of the queue in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Red Devils offering the Brazilian a hefty contract, though competition could yet arrive from Arsenal, according to a Fabrizio Romano collaborator.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils will look to bolster their midfield this summer. Casemiro will depart Old Trafford, somewhat disappointingly, after the brilliant season he has enjoyed, while lingering doubts over the future of Manuel Ugarte means Manchester United will likely sign at least two, and potentially three, new players to boost their engine room.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, United’s dream signing this summer is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, though a strong feeling that the England star will prioritise a move to Manchester City, coupled with the fact that his rising valuation could see a transfer fee soar towards the £120m (€140m, $163m) has seen the Red Devils looking to other options.

One player we understand that United are keen on landing is Carlos Baleba, and he is strongly expected to be the first summer signing at Old Trafford after details on his exact cost came to light.

When it comes to further additions, though, United also look likely to be priced out of a move for Sandro Tonali, while question marks over the suitability of Adam Wharton has seen other targets emerge onto their radar.

As confirmed by Romano earlier this week, United are very much on the trail of Atalanta star Ederson, who will be allowed to leave Atalanta this summer.

Per the journalist, the Italian side are seeking €45m (£39m, $62.6m) for the Brazil midfielder, though with his contract expiring in summer 2027, there is a growing belief a deal can be done for a little less.

Certainly, for that fee, his other suitors, Atletico Madrid, have been put off by the potential costs being quoted.

Now, according to Romano’s colleague, Mateo Moretto, speaking on the former’s YouTube channel, United have leapt to the front of the race for Ederson by offering him a giant contract proposal worth €4.5m a year (around £75,000 per week).

“Manchester United would be ready to offer Ederson a net salary of €4.5 million per year. Arsenal has also enquired about him,” Moretto said.

“United has surpassed Atletico with its contract proposal. However, no club has yet reached an agreement with Atalanta. United is the club with the greatest financial room.”

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Man Utd set to battle Arsenal for Ederson’s signature

Romano also believes United will be hot on the trail for Ederson, saying earlier this week that the three-time capped Brazil international is “on their list” and there “could be movement” before the summer window opens for business.

“Now keep an eye on English clubs,” Romano began. “Manchester United, he’s in the list, not the only player, probably not the top priority, but one of the options in the list at Manchester United.

“And there is one more English club keen on Ederson.

“So, there could be movements. Atalanta want €45million. One year left on his contract.

“He’s not signing a new deal.

“And so the Ederson situation will be interesting to follow quite soon.”

Speaking in April, Romano explained why Ederson looks like a strong market opportunity for United this summer.

“So, if Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are not able to close this deal for the Brazilian midfielder, keep an eye on the situation also with Premier League clubs, because, you remember that Man Utd were tracking him already when Ruben Amorim was the coach.

“He has always been appreciated by people at the club.

“Let’s see if Man Utd decide to return on this one, but Ederson could be attractive because he’s out of contract in 2027, could be a very good opportunity.

“He’s not on a crazy salary, so the salary could be a factor financially.

“You can get a very good player on a normal price in terms of the full package – salary, commission and then obviously transfer fee, but Atalanta insist on €45m.

“So, Premier League clubs also calling and attentive to the situation for Ederson after Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player, but not yet with Atalanta.”

Despite that, The Athletic’s David Ornstein, speaking in a Q&A, reckons Arsenal could yet enter the race themselves to sign the 26-year-old defensive midfielder.

“The biggest factor affecting transfer activity at present is the amount of managerial uncertainty.

“Most players want to know who they will be working under. Of course, loads of background work is happening; however, there really needs to be some clarity in the dugout before the market can properly get going.

“Then, the World Cup will certainly delay a lot of business, so expect a very busy period after the tournament and right up to the deadline.

“One move I expect to happen early is Ederson out of Atalanta: a year to go on contract, no sign of a renewal, and all parties expect him to go.

“Suitors think they can get him for around €40m, while Atalanta hope to get more towards €50m (£43.5m).

“His agent is said to be working hard at it. There’s interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and others.”

In addition to midfielders, United are also keen to enhance the left side of their attack and a report on Wednesday morning claims United have made an approach over the potential signing of a Lyon sensation, who could be available for a bargain fee this summer.

However, United’s first business this summer will be to confirm the appointment of Michael Carrick. And the permanent announcement of the 44-year-old has now taken a giant step closer after United’s board ‘unanimously agreed’ the move, and with eight other candidates ruled out of the running.

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