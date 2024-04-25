Manchester United face stiff competition when it comes to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as PSG are now in the race to sign him, according to reports.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to oversee an overhaul at Old Trafford, the club is gearing up for a busy summer transfer window.

Along with strengthening several key positions, Man Utd will also look to offload a number of stars who are now deemed surplus to requirement.

Despite the arrivals of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir last summer, the club is seemingly on the lookout for a new goalkeeper ahead of next season.

It’s fair to say that Onana has experienced a turbulent debut season at Old Trafford. While his underlying numbers have been solid enough, he has made a number of high-profile errors, particularly in the Champions League.

Reports from last month claimed that Man Utd are interested in Lunin, although their pursuit of the Real Madrid goalkeeper has just been made even more tricky.

According to reports in Spain, both PSG and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the 25-year-old who has impressed this season.

The report claims that Lunin is unsure whether to renew his contract at Real Madrid and compete with Thibaut Courtois, or try his luck elsewhere.

Jorge Mendes, who is the agent of Lunin, is already thought to be ‘considering proposals’ from the likes of Man Utd, PSG and Bayern Munich.

DON’T MISS: Marcus Rashford one of 12 Man Utd stars told it’s game over as ruthless Ratcliffe tears squad apart

Lunin has a big decision to make

Given the impressive form that the goalkeeper has showcased in the absence of Courtois, it’s no wonder that so many top European sides are interested in him.

In La Liga this season, he’s prevented 5.1 goals based on his post-shot xG numbers and also boasts an impressive save percentage of 79.3% which is the best in the league.

His current deal in Spain is valid until 2025 and despite the exit rumours surrounding him, Real Madrid seem to be confident in renewing his contract.

“Real Madrid are now confident to reach final agreement with Andriy Lunin over new deal,” wrote Fabrizio Romano on X.

“Real want Lunin to stay and be part of their project, even if they wait for Courtois as number one goalkeeper again from next season. Contract proposal, ready as revealed two weeks ago.”

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has provided some extra insight on the player as the likes of Man Utd, PSG and Bayern Munich battle for his signature.

“There is a player whose contract ends next year, and the normal thing is that Madrid wants him to continue, but he is thinking of leaving this year or next year as a free agent if he is not a starter,” Inda said.

“He has three offers: one from PSG, but there is Donnarumma; another from Manchester United; and a third from Bayern Munich. I’m talking about Lunin. He’s a good goalkeeper, and he’s showing it.

“There the white club would surely do a great deal because the Ukrainian cost €8.5 million in the summer of 2018, and six years later Real Madrid could multiply what they paid three or four times.”

READ MORE: Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings