Manchester United have raised the stakes for their number one target in a critical position, and how much a deal will cost and who they’ll turn to if an agreement isn’t struck have both been confirmed.

Man Utd are determined to add a new goalkeeper before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline. Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have failed to convince in the early going this season.

Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens has emerged as United’s No 1 target. Per Fabrizio Romano, personal terms with the 23-year-old Belgian were agreed one week ago.

However, talks between the clubs regarding the fee and deal structure are still to yield a breakthrough.

Romano previously noted Man Utd hoped to conclude a deal for €17m plus €3m in add-ons, while Antwerp were demanding €25m.

The stand-off has resulted in Man Utd renewing their interest in Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Man Utd explored a loan move for the Argentine earlier in the summer but were told by Villa it was permanent deal or bust. The £40m asking price prompted Man Utd to turn to Lammens.

According to the latest from The Telegraph, Martinez is very much the plan B for United and the Red Devils have now tabled an ‘improved offer’ for Lammens.

Precisely how much the new bid is worth was not made clear. Nevertheless, the report echoed Romano’s reporting when stating Antwerp are still holding out for ‘upwards of £20m’ (roughly €25m).

If United’s new bid succeeds, Lammens is ready to undergo a medical ‘immediately.’

Latest Man Utd news – Ornstein on who’s next / Mainoo and more…

🔴⚫️ Next two Man Utd signings revealed by David Ornstein amid Kobbie Mainoo update

🔴⚫️ Shock Man Utd U-turn as Kobbie Mainoo becomes ‘bait’ for record-breaking signing – report

🔴⚫️ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

📊 Senne Lammens’ impressive 2024/25 campaign