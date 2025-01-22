Manchester United have made an official bid for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, and the club’s president has revealed all on what was said in the meeting.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a left wing-back this month to give Ruben Amorim and his floundering 3-4-3 formation a fighting chance.

Man Utd view Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) and Nuno Mendes (PSG) as superior options to Patrick Dorgu of Lecce. However, Dorgu, 20, represents the more economically viable option and with funds light, the Denmark international is the one United are pursuing.

Dorgu can operate in a wide variety of roles up and down each flank and has even played as a right winger at times. But if brought to Old Trafford, it’s left wing-back where the explosive Dane would feature.

And according to fresh updates from Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have tabled an official bid for Dorgu.

The offer was lodged during a meeting between Man Utd and Lecce officials in Milan on Tuesday. Taking to X, Romano confirmed the offer has NOT been accepted.

“Manchester United formal bid for Patrick Dorgu was worth €27m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Lecce,” wrote Romano.

“Price tag around €40m package as Lecce are also aware of Napoli’s interest for the summer. Dorgu, keen on the move as more contacts are expected between clubs.”

Sky Italia’s Di Marzio claimed United’s failed bid was actually worth €30m plus €5m in add-ons. In any case, what is clear is the offer did not meet Lecce’s €40m valuation and was rejected.

What next for Man Utd and Patrick Dorgu?

There is no indication Man Utd will pull the plug on their pursuit. Even if forced to up their offer and match Lecce’s €40m price tag, Dorgu would still represent a significantly cheaper option when compared to Kerkez and Mendes – both of whom may be unavailable for transfer this month anyway.

TEAMtalk understands Dorgu is keen to join Man Utd this month and has verbally communicated that desire through his camp.

United are aware there is a deal to be made and agreeing personal terms with the player should not be an issue.

Nonetheless, Lecce appear to be standing firm for the time being and club president, Sticchi Damiani, explained his club’s stance when speaking about the meeting to Sky Italia.

“The meeting [with Man Utd] went well, it was a cordial meeting,” said Damiani. “For us it is a satisfaction to sit at the table with Manchester United and talk about a player who comes from our Primavera. It means that it is a significant growth path for the club and we are very happy about it.

“We have explained to Manchester that our desire at the moment is to try to keep our squad unchanged, keeping all the big names, especially Dorgu.

“We tried to make it clear that for us it is an important appointment with the history this year. We could reach the third historic salvation. Although we are flattered by the offer from Manchester, for us the priority is the sporting result which is fundamental.”

But as Romano mentioned, Lecce and Damiani’s stance may well soften if their €40m valuation is met.