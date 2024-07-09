Manchester United have improved their offer for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and also made a bid for a PSG ace as part of a game-changing quadruple deal worth £165m, according to reports.

Among the first aims on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s to-do list upon taking charge at Man Utd was to appoint the ‘best in class’ to senior positions.

Omar Berrada will soon start work as the new CEO, while Dan Ashworth (sporting director) and Jason Wilcox (technical director) are already in situ. Christopher Vivell has also arrived on an initial short-term basis and will serve as the club’s director of global talent.

With key positions filled and Erik ten Hag retained, United’s full focus is on overhauling an underperforming squad.

A quadruple coup worth around £165m is in full swing, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee all wanted.

Man Utd have already struck agreements on personal terms with De Ligt and Zirkzee. Bayern Munich will demand around €50m/£43m (prior to add-ons) before selling De Ligt, while Zirkzee can be signed from Bologna by activating his €40m/£34m release clause.

Man Utd are currently in discussions with Bologna regarding the structure of the deal. The opportunity to avoid playing the clause and agree a structured deal – also worth £34m – is being considered. Doing so would ensure United don’t have to pay the full fee up front.

And while those two deals are roaring towards completion, Man Utd have also stepped on the accelerator for Branthwaite and Ugarte too.

Man Utd improve bid for Branthwaite; make Ugarte offer

Firstly, Man Utd have lodged an improved second bid for Everton centre-back Branthwaite. Their initial bid was worth £43m (£35m plus £8m in add-ons). The new offer is worth £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

Unfortunately for United, the upped offer stands virtually no chance of being accepted.

Everton are continuing to hold out for £70m and are pointing to the transfers that brought Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City as reference points. Both players moved for in excess of £70m.

Whether Man Utd return with an even higher third offer remains to be seen. United have insisted they won’t overpay for Branthwaite.

Elsewhere, reports in France state Man Utd have thundered in with a bid worth £38m plus add-ons for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan, 23, is viewed as the successor to Casemiro who remains in talks over a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Ugarte is open to joining the Red Devils and a decision on whether to sell the defensive midfielder is now down to PSG manager Luis Enrique. PSG are understood to value Ugarte around the €60/£51m mark.

The quadruple signings of Branthwaite (£50m), De Ligt (£43m), Ugarte (£38m) and Zirkzee (£34m) would cost approximately £165m if Man Utd can secure agreements on their terms.

Of course, signing Branthwaite looks like it will cost more than £50m. United may also have to raise the stakes if their £38m bid for Ugarte isn’t accepted too.

One sale agreed, another advancing

To ensure United can afford their moves, a plethora of sales are expected.

Donny van de Beek is primed to join Girona in a heavily incentivised deal. Marseille have bid £27m for Mason Greenwood and the 22-year-old’s exit is advancing.

Elsewhere, offers are being sought for Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay are also courting transfer interest.

