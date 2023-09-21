Man Utd take a pass, as free agent who could’ve covered for Antony, Sancho signs elsewhere

A free agent winger linked with Manchester United will join a different side, and why the Red Devils chose not to act has come to light.

It’s been a chastening start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag and co. Indeed, the scoreline in Man Utd’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich suggested the contest was close, though it’s fair to say United were comfortably second best throughout.

The loss was United’s fourth in six matches across all competitions this season. A lengthy injury list isn’t helping, while the uncertainty surrounding troubled wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony is another problem Ten Hag could do without.

Neither are available for selection at present. Sancho has been banished from the first-team amid a public spat with his manager. Antony remains in his home country of Brazil as he attempts to clear his name regarding domestic violence allegations.

Facundo Pellistri got the nod to start against Bayern on the right wing last night. The Uruguayan made little impact in the contest, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both greatly prefer playing on the left.

With the situation far from ideal, speculation swirled Man Utd were considering a free agent swoop for former Aston Villa winger, Anwar El Ghazi.

The 28-year-old saw his contract with PSV Eindhoven terminated by mutual consent at the beginning of September. The fact Ten Hag knows El Ghazi well through their time together in the Eredivisie sparked the rumours.

However, the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reported Man Utd were uninterested in bringing El Ghazi to Old Trafford despite the cover he’d provide.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, United will be denied the chance to change their mind after El Ghazi sealed a move to Mainz.

Romano tweeted El Ghazi will undergo a medical with the Bundesliga outfit today. A contract running until the end of the season that’ll also contain an option for an extra 12 months has been agreed.

Romano gave the deal his signature “here we go” confirmation.

Why Man Utd overlooked El Ghazi

Prior reporting from the Athletic’s Whitwell offered insight as to why Ten Hag did not pursue a reunion with the Dutch winger. That’s despite the vast majority of United’s signings since Ten Hag took charge being players he either knows well or has previously managed.

Whitwell tweeted one of the primary reasons Pellistri was prevented from leaving on loan was with this sort of situation in mind. Clearly, United have faith Pellistri can make an impact in the first team.

Furthermore, the reporter claimed United believe Garnacho can be effective if deployed on his less favoured right flank.

Elsewhere, United have the opportunity to play either Bruno Fernandes or Mason Mount out wide if they absolutely must.

