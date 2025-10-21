There are two conditions that must be met before Manchester United can seal an important deal and according to the BBC, one can now be ticked off.

Harry Maguire proved once again on Sunday why he remains absolutely crucial to Man Utd at both ends of the pitch – even if he isn’t always a regular starter.

Maguire, courtesy of his famous forehead, bagged the winner at Anfield to hand Liverpool their fourth defeat in a row across all competitions. The victory also ensured Ruben Amorim has won back-to-back matches in the Premier League for the first time in his United reign.

Maguire stole the headlines with his late winner, but unless Man Utd act, those memorable moments will soon come to an end.

The defender’s existing contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at season’s end. There is no option to extend by a year after the option in his deal was activated in January to cover the 2025/26 campaign.

It’s no secret Maguire wants to re-sign at Old Trafford, and the club would love to continue their relationship with the veteran centre-back too.

However, multiple reports including from Fabrizio Romano and The Mirror have confirmed United want Maguire to accept a pay-cut.

Maguire currently pockets around £190,000-a-week. Given he’s 32 and isn’t a guaranteed starter, United want to reduce his salary.

The Mirror previously claimed Maguire wants two conditions met before he’ll re-sign.

The first was NOT accepting a pay-cut and the second was assurances he’ll be a somewhat regular starter irrespective of who United’s manager is. The Mirror’s report came at a time when Amorim was under the microscope.

But according to a fresh update from the BBC, one of those conditions is no longer in play, with Maguire now ready to accept a smaller salary.

Their reporter, Simon Stone, stated Maguire “would be willing to take a pay cut in order to make [agreeing a new contract] happen.”

How big of a reduction Maguire is willing to take was not made clear. Nevertheless, Maguire has now shown willingness to lower his salary and that will be noted by the club.

