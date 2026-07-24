Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is at the centre of exit speculation once again

Manchester United sources remain adamant that Bruno Fernandes is not for sale under any circumstances this summer, despite persistent links to other clubs across Europe and with an ambitious side rumoured to be plotting a hefty bid to test INEOS’s resolve to keep the reigning Player of the Year.

The Portuguese playmaker is regarded by many as the best signing Manchester United have made in the sometimes turbulent post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Joining in an initial £47m from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has paid that fee back many times over, having contributed towards a colossal 215 G/A (107 scored, 108 assists) from 327 appearances – a rate of one every 1.52 times he’s pulled on the shirt.

And his form last season resulted in the star being named as the FWA Footballer of the Year – a rich reward for another stellar campaign.

The Portuguese midfielder continues to form a cornerstone of the squad, and any speculation surrounding his future has been firmly dismissed by those close to the situation at Old Trafford.

To that end, Galatasaray have been heavily linked with a move, amid growing claims in the Turkish press that they see a potential avenue to Fernandes’ signing.

However, the player’s consistent performances have only gone and underlined his importance to the team. Far from entertaining a departure, the 31-year-old is understood to be keen on opening talks over a new contract that would extend his stay beyond his current deal.

United view him as a long-term leader in the dressing room and a player whose creativity and leadership remain vital.

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Man Utd have ‘no intention’ of selling Bruno Fernandes

It would take a mammoth offer to prise Fernandes away from the club, with sources stressing that the chances of him leaving are ‘very, very slim’.

The midfielder’s influence both on and off the pitch has only grown over the last two seasons, and the hierarchy have no intention of entertaining approaches that fall short of a record valuation.

Michael Carrick has also made clear his delight at working with Fernandes and is expecting him to play a key role again next season as the club embark on a return to the Champions League and ahead of what they hope will be a sustained push to win the Premier League title.

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Significantly, the Manchester United boss values the Portuguese international’s ability to dictate tempo, unlock defences and drive standards within the squad.

With United preparing for a demanding campaign, Fernandes is expected to remain central to their plans in midfield alongside new signings Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, and having got back to his best in a more advanced role under the 44-year-old boss.

As the transfer window continues, the message from Manchester United is clear: Bruno Fernandes is staying put, talks over a fresh contract are welcomed by the player, and any prospective suitors will need to produce an extraordinary bid if they hope to change that reality.

For now, the focus remains on building around one of the club’s most important figures rather than considering his exit, and there is optimism that they can build on qualifying for the Champions League last term.

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