Man Utd takeover: Aborted Sheikh Jassim deal sees three stunning 2024 transfers slip through Ten Hag fingers

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly miss out on three absolutely elite transfers in 2024 that could have transformed the Red Devils into title contenders on the back of Sheikh Jassim’s failure to buy out the Glazers.

The unpopular American custodians have owned Manchester United since Malcolm Glazer’s purchase of the club for just £790m back in 2005. But after some 18 year of ownership, which have been blighted by supporter protests, it appeared the end of their reign was in sight when they put the club up for sale in November 2022.

Some 11 months later and the lengthy process is finally coming to a head. However, rather than the complete sale that many supporters hoped for, it will only be a partial 25% buyout, secured by not Sheikh Jassim, but actually Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

To that end, and despite raising his offer some five times, the bid from the Qatari consortium, fronted by Sheikh Jassim, on Saturday night withdrew from the process of buying Manchester United after the Glazers deemed his final offer – reportedly set to total £6bn – not enough to persuade them to sell.

Instead, it will be the Sheikh’s chief rival to buy United, Ratcliffe and INEOS, who have won the day with their restructured offer to buy 25% of the club – in a move that will keep the Glazers as 75% majority owners – now on the verge of being formally agreed. Ratcliffe will pay £1.4bn for his stake in the Red Devils.

However, Ratcliffe’s wealth does not compete with that enjoyed by the Qatari’s. And given he will only own a quarter of the club, the level of investment into the team will not be on the same level.

Man Utd to miss Kylian Mbappe signing after Sheikh Jassim takeover fail

Admittedly, Ratcliffe will help redevelop Old Trafford – badly in need of an update and now slipping behind some of the Grade A stadia in world football – which will improve both the facilities and the increase the capacity further. Ultimately that should help United’s matchday revenues and ultimately help in their battle to spend with their means and FFP regulaltions.

In the meantime, however, it will mean the club is unable to sign the three elite world-class talents that Sheikh Jassim and Co had reportedly set their sights on.

And according to BILD, top of the Sheikh’s list of potential signings was the man regarded as one of, if not the, best player in the world in Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is due to become a free agent on July 1 when his deal at the Ligue 1 giants expires. And it was claimed that Sheikh Jassim was planning a huge push to bring Mbappe to United next summer.

And while his wages – and likely signing-on fee – would have stretched United’s finances, it’s reported the Sheikh had formulated a plan whereby he could have pieced together a package that may very well have secured his signing.

However, that deal is now totally off the agenda, with the Glazers simply not willing to sanction such top-tier signings.

And according to BILD, there are two other major 2024 deals that have also fallen by the wayside as a result of Sheikh Jassim’s withdrawal from the race.

Man Utd to miss out on Coman and Camavinga

Next on the Sheikh’s hitlist was reportedly Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, whom Ten Hag wanted to help fix United’s troubles on the wing. Neither £85m Antony, nor £73m Jadon Sancho have found any level of consistency since signing for the Red Devils. Indeed, the two men have been dogged by (very differing) problems off the field, leading to strong speculation that Sancho will depart Old Trafford in the coming months.

Indeed, our transfer expert Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund are keen on a deal if certain conditions are set.

To that end, Coman was seen as a would-be replacement for Sancho. And while the England man is still likely to leave, Ten Hag may have to set his sights a little lower than the £60m-rated Bayern Munich star.

The third player who looks likely to slip their net, Eduardo Camavinga, has recently agreed a new deal at Real Madrid that sees his release clause extended to a whopping €1bn.

However, there was a belief at United that a sizeable offer for the young Frenchman could have persuaded the Spanish giants to cash in – especially given they are well blessed for midfielders, together with their urgent need to sign a new striker in 2024.

Camavinga, 20, has been on United’s radar since his days as a teenager at Rennes and is rated in the £75m bracket.

However, it now seems as though pipe dreams of a move by United for his services are over with the player more likely than ever to remain with Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants prepare to bid farewell to veteran stars Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the coming months.

