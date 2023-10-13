Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim attention drifts to another club with sponsor already lined up

Sheikh Jassim is a leading contender to take over at Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim has been considering a purchase of Inter Milan while the Manchester United takeover saga rumbles on, according to an Italian report.

The former Qatar Prime Minister is one of the two bidders to have been in the running to take over Man Utd from the Glazers, up against Sir Jim Ratcliffe of the Ineos empire. However, Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed that Sheikh Jassim could be thinking of investing in Inter instead.

The Champions League finalists from last season are currently owned by Steven Zhang, a 31-year-old Chinese businessman who became their youngest ever chairman back in 2018.

However, a deadline of May 2024 for a loan repayment has put Zhang’s tenure in doubt and Raine Group is said to be searching for buyers.

According to TMW, Sheikh Jassim has become an interested suitor for a takeover of Inter. Furthermore, Qatar Airways could become the Serie A side’s new sponsor, although those discussions could be separate.

As things stand, there is currently a gap in what Sheikh Jassim would willingly pay for Inter and what Zhang would demand. The asking price for the club is said to be €1.2bn (just over £1bn).

READ MORE: Man Utd prepared to shatter transfer record in move that’ll make Chelsea grin

Per the report, Sheikh Jassim has no intention of negotiating at that value, which leaves the case in limbo for the time being. But until any further progress on the Man Utd front, it is a situation worth keeping an eye on.

Man Utd went up for sale since November, but no bidder met the Glazers’ valuation and the current owners have since taken a step back with their stance on selling up.

Their reign over the club, which stretches back around two decades, has not been entirely popular among their fanbase.

DON’T MISS… Exclusive: Man Utd centre-back given security until 2025 as Ten Hag woes force him to extend deal