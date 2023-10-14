Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process as Glazers reject mammoth bid

Sheikh Jassim is a leading contender to take over at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sheikh Jassim has withdrawn from talks with Manchester United after his latest bid to buy the club was rejected.

The former Qatar Prime Minister has been in the running to take over at Old Trafford for some time now as the Glazers have been considering selling the club.

Along with Sheikh Jassim, Sir Jim Ratcliffe of the Ineos empire has also been in contention to acquire Man Utd from the Glazer family.

However, the latest reports have clarified that Sheikh Jassim is now out of the race after his latest offer was rejected. The offer on the table was said to be worth double the $3.2billion market valuation of Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano took to social media to provide the latest details on why Sheikh Jassim has decided to withdraw from the takeover process.

“Glazers informed of Sheikh Jassim decision — he has WITHDRAWN from the process,” Romano confirmed. “Final bid understood to be almost double than $3.5B market valuation. $1.5B extra investment was planned.”

Romano then went into further detail on his YouTube channel as to why the deal between Sheikh Jassim and the Glazers ended up falling through.

“What happened is that in recent days Sheikh Jassim and his group had new conversations with the Glazer family advisors to discuss about Man Utd and Sheikh Jassim presented a new proposal to buy Man Utd,” Romano confirms.

“They (the Glazers) were not happy with Sheikh Jassim’s new proposal. From what I’m hearing, after this new proposal was not accepted, the intention of Sheikh Jassim as of today is to leave the conversation and process to buy Man Utd.

“In the contacts I have with Sheikh Jassim’s team, they are not officially commenting on this story because of confidentiality reasons.”

Sheikh Jassim could turn his attention to other club

As Man Utd now seem to be out of the picture for the Qatari billionaire, he could now switch his attention to another European football club.

Earlier this week, an Italian report claimed that Sheikh Jassim has been considering a purchase of Inter Milan as he struggled to strike a deal with the Glazers.

The report claims that Sheikh Jassim has become an interested suitor for a takeover of Inter and that Qatar Airways could become the Serie A side’s new sponsor, although those discussions could be separate.

Inter are currently owned by Steven Zhang who is said to value the club at around €1.2bn (just over £1bn). Time will tell if Sheikh Jassim now ramps up the talks with Inter following his withdrawal from Man Utd.

