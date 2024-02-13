Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe deal approved by Premier League after change of deadline

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has moved closer to becoming a confirmed part-owner of Manchester United after he passed the Premier League directors’ and owners’ test of approval, a report has revealed.

Manchester United recently announced an agreement for Ratcliffe to acquire a 25% stake in the club, which the Glazer family have been involved with for over 20 years.

The figurehead of INEOS and already owner of Lausanne Sport and OGC Nice, Ratcliffe is ready to assume control of Manchester United’s footballing operations.

Like any investment into a club, Ratcliffe’s deal with Manchester United has been subject to Premier League approval, which as revealed by the Daily Telegraph has now been granted.

The update was uncovered via Manchester United’s filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and a Premier League statement should follow next week.

It means we could be just days away from hearing the confirmed news that Ratcliffe is officially part of the Manchester United board.

Before that, though, he is still awaiting one final green light in the form of Football Association approval – which is not expected to be an issue.

Ratcliffe recently extended the deadline of his offer to Manchester United from midnight on Tuesday to midnight on Friday.

He is now on course to be able to complete his investment into the club, which will include pledging £250m to improve their infrastructure.

Ratcliffe ready to invest in Manchester United

There has been talk of stadium redevelopments at Old Trafford, but perhaps the most interesting things for fans far and wide will be how Manchester United’s playing squad might change.

In all likelihood, Ratcliffe will be at the helm of operations by the time the next transfer window opens, which means there will be major intrigue about any potential signings and sales, plus any off-field appointments.

Ratcliffe has already been making his presence felt by meeting with Manchester United Supporters’ Trust leaders, for example.

Last week, he attended the memorial service for the Munich Air Disaster.

Ratcliffe, 71, has been a Manchester United fan for all his life and is about to have a major impact on how they shape their future.

