Man Utd in talks with Napoli for Alejandro Garnacho transfer at elevated price

Napoli are reportedly in talks to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Man Utd

Contact between Manchester United and Napoli for the January transfer of Alejandro Garnacho has opened, with a report also revealing the higher-than-expected transfer fee in play.

Napoli are in the market for a brand new left winger ahead of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s anticipated transfer to PSG. The Georgian ace wants out of Napoli and the club have begrudgingly greenlit his exit.

Kvaratskhelia has already agreed personal terms with PSG who have offered the 23-year-old more than four times his current salary.

Talks between the two clubs regarding the transfer fee are underway. Napoli’s target valuation is €80m, with PSG hoping to secure some level of discount.

With Kvaratskhelia set to move on, Napoli boss Antonio Conte requires an impactful replacement. According to a recent update from SportItalia, Man Utd’s Garnacho, 20, has been identified as priority target No 1 by the Italian manager.

The report stated the somewhat modest fee of €50m/£42m could be enough to seal a deal. But per a fresh update from Corriere dello Sport, the actual fee that can get approval from Man Utd is much higher.

It’s claimed Man Utd’s ‘starting valuation’ is ‘over €70m’, with the report citing a range in pounds sterling of £60m-£65m.

Whether Napoli will bid that high remains to be seen, though what is clear is they will have cash to splash if Kvaratskhelia moves to Paris.

Furthermore, the report stated club-to-club talks between Man Utd and Napoli regarding Garnacho’s transfer have begun.

Man Utd stance on Alejandro Garnacho transfer

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on January 7 that Man Utd ARE open to selling Garnacho as well as fellow homegrown star, Kobbie Mainoo, though only if an offer too good to refuse is received.

It’s important to note Man Utd aren’t actively pushing either player out, unlike Marcus Rashford who the club are more than happy to offload.

The primary reason why Man Utd would consider giant bids for their academy stars related to the Premier League’s PSR (profit and sustainability) rules.

Man Utd intend to overhaul Ruben Amorim’s squad, and to do so, they must sell well before they can buy. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars – like Mainoo, Garnacho and Rashford – are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

As such, Man Utd’s spending power and ability to make signings in positions of need – like both wing-back positions and striker – would be greatly enhanced by selling Garnacho and co.

Latest Man Utd news – Jonathan David / Tyrell Malacia

In other news, TuttoJuve claim Man Utd are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Lille striker, Jonathan David.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Lille won’t entertain a mid-season sale.

As such, the onus is on Man Utd to attempt to agree a pre-contract agreement with the player ahead of a free agent arrival in the summer.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United will listen to offers for Tyrell Malacia this month.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Tyrell Malacia could leave Man Utd now in case of good proposal, even on initial loan with buy clause.

“But he’s not a target for Italian side Como, no talks despite reports.”