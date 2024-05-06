Man Utd target £100m from sales of two major stars, with Euro giant to ‘try everything’ to strike deal

Man Utd stars Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood during their loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe

Manchester United hope to recoup £100m from the sales of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, and the sporting director of a European giant has confirmed his side will explore all options for one of the pair.

A huge summer is on the horizon at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to overhaul an underachieving squad. Whether Erik ten Hag remains as manager is still up in the air. Nonetheless, the playing personnel could look unrecognisable come the first game of next season.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Man Utd’s current budget for the transfer window is around £100m.

However, the Red Devils hope to significantly boost their spending power by ridding their books of a plethora of stars.

The likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are destined to leave as free agents. Fees won’t be recouped for the pair, though their exits will cut a sizeable chunk off the wage bill.

Elsewhere, the first exit in which Man Utd will generate a fee is all but assured and involves Portuguese giant Benfica.

But the most lucrative sales will relate to United’s forwards, such as Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and potentially Antony too.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Man Utd have decided to axe Greenwood this summer. United’s mind is made up and permanent offers will be sought.

Sancho, meanwhile, has reportedly determined he does not want to return to Manchester, even if Ten Hag is sacked.

Now, according to Ben Jacobs, Man Utd hope to boost their transfer kitty by around £100m if selling Greenwood and Sancho.

Major buys could hinge on lucrative sales

“With Mason Greenwood, he’s doing very well and Manchester United will want to resolve that situation, which means that if they sell, it might put suitors in a slightly stronger position,” began Jacobs.

“I still think that we’re looking at £40m or above, so there may be some flexibility, but if you take into account the fact that Manchester United are looking to bring in a minimum of £100m in outgoings, whether that is for financial reasons or so they can move in the market.

“And if we understand that Manchester United in the early part of the window, much like last summer, will have the license to spend up to about £100m and are looking to bring in around two players, if they can get either £100m or in excess of £80m at the lower end for Sancho, plus Greenwood, then it will either put them in a healthy position to kick off the window, or allow them to move early in the market.”

Dortmund signal Sancho intentions

Greenwood’s loan club Getafe are determined to re-sign the forward who has rebuilt his career in Spain. However, the lowly LaLiga side have zero chance of affording the type of fee United crave.

The outlook is a little rosier for United regarding Sancho. Indeed, his loan club – Borussia Dortmund – have greeter spending power than Getafe.

Dortmund are also keen to re-sign their Man Utd loanee and have already secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, recently confirmed his side will “try everything” to get another deal done.

“His qualities don’t need to be described,” said Kehl of Sancho. “He has regained his smile in the six months with us.

“We will try everything. But Manchester United also sees how well he is playing at the moment. Maybe they also want to sell him for profit. Or bring him back.“

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Dortmund’s initial plan of attack will be to propose another loan deal.

If Man Utd stick to their guns and insist on a permanent resolution, fellow Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger claimed an obligation to buy being included in the loan could be a fair compromise.

