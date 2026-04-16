Manchester United are drawing up bold plans to strengthen the left side of their attack this summer, having identified two leading names to bolster their frontline and ultimately replace Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m strengthening their frontline last summer, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving in big-money deals. While the trio have done pretty well through the season, popping up with a combined 27 goals between them (the latter two having 10 each), Manchester United know they still need to add more and hope the addition of a left-sided attacker can add further strength in attack.

While Patrick Dorgu has performed well there this season and is now regarded as his best position, director of football, Jason Wilcox, knows they need to add another quality addition there.

And while the intention remains to sell Marcus Rashford, whether Barcelona adhere to their pre-agreed £26m (€30m, $35m) agreement or not, United have been scouring the net out far and wide to find a high-quality addition of their own.

Indeed, a strong report on Wednesday revealed that the Red Devils are one of a number of clubs alerted by the fine form of Eli Junior Kroupi at Bournemouth and it’s claimed United have listed him as a strong summer option amid an ambitious triple raid on Bournemouth.

The teenager has impressed with 10 goals in 27 Premier League games this season, a strike-rate of one every 124 minutes he’s been on the field.

Bournemouth are understood to be aware of the growing interest in the 19-year-old and have stuck a prohibitive £60m (€69m, $81m) price tag on him in an effort to dissuade suitors.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk sources also exclusively revealed back in February that the Cherries, having been impressed by the player’s rapid impact and wary of the fact that interest in his services is beginning to mount, were already preparing a big-money pay rise to reflect his growing importance to their side.

However, it seems Junior Kroupi is not the only exciting left-sided attacker United have their eyes on and now reports in Spain claim they have another ambitious target in mind, too…

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Indeed, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, United are also looking towards an ambitious raid on Athletic Bilbao for Nico Williams.

The electric Spain star, a long-time target for Arsenal, came close to joining Barcelona last year before the player performed a somewhat surprising U-turn and opted instead to sign a new, long-term deal with his hometown team.

However, less than a year later, the report claims the 23-year-old has informed the LaLiga side he is open to a move away this summer, news that is said to have alerted both United and Arsenal over an ambitious swoop.

A deal, though, would not come cheap. Contracted to Bilbao until 2035, it’s suggested they are unwilling to negotiate on a fee. However, the deal does contain a release clause, allowing him to leave Estadio San Mames if a suitor matches the €90m (£78m, $106m) release in his contract, something, it’s claimed, that United are giving serious thoughts to matching.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise the signing of two new central midfielders this summer but can further enhance their transfer kitty by offloading the likes of Rashford and another loanee, Rasmus Hojlund, on permanent deals, while the departures of Casemiro and Jadon Sancho will release further funds owing to the huge sums they were earning at Old Trafford.

Sporting CP stars wanted in double deal; Sunderland standout linked

Meanwhile, United have been told to cough up £40million if they want to sign one of their top attacking targets this summer, with his side prepared to sanction his sale, per a report.

Elsewhere, INEOS are ready to step ahead with their long-standing interest in Morten Hjulmand, while a report claims a second Sporting CP star is also on their radar, with their top scout having been dispatched to check on the duo.

Closer to home, TEAMtalk understands that United have a rising interest in prising an impressive Sunderland standout to Old Trafford, with sources revealing the Red Devils have been blown away by the player’s fantastic form since moving to the Stadium of Light.

In light of where Casemiro will end up next, a strong report on Wednesday revealed the Brazilian has ‘signed a contract’ for a move to MLS – and the 34-year-old is set to double his wages on a contract through to December 2028, with the option of another year.

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