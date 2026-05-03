Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Michael Carrick wants him as part of his long-term coaching staff should he land the job permanently at Old Trafford.

Carrick remains in interim charge at Man Utd, but is already planning ahead and sources indicate Danks is high on his wishlist as he shapes a potential permanent backroom team.

The 42-year-old coach is currently working under Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, having joined the Bundesliga giants in 2024. The pair have a strong existing relationship, having previously worked together at Anderlecht back in 2021.

Danks has built an impressive and varied coaching CV.

He began within the England youth setup before stepping into senior football with Kompany in Belgium. From there, he moved to Aston Villa as assistant to Dean Smith and remained through multiple managerial changes, working under Steven Gerrard and later Unai Emery.

In December 2022, Danks joined Middlesbrough to link up with Carrick, becoming a hugely trusted lieutenant during his time on Teesside before departing for Bayern two years later.

Indeed, Danks impressed in midweek as he took charge of Bayern’s sideline operations for their amazing 5-4 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with Kompany banished to the stands.

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Man Utd wowed by Danks’ coaching traits

Now, sources understands that Man Utd have already carried out background work on Danks and have been impressed by their findings.

Indeed, his tactical acumen, adaptability and experience working across multiple elite environments have all been noted.

Sources suggest this is part of a wider process at United, who are conducting due diligence on potential coaching additions should Carrick be handed the role on a full-time basis.

If that scenario plays out, Danks would likely join an evolving backroom setup that already includes figures such as Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate, both of whom arrived following Carrick’s interim appointment.

While no formal approach has yet been made, the interest in Danks is concrete and his potential arrival would represent another step towards Carrick stamping his authority on the club’s long-term direction.