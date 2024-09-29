Manchester United are plotting a shake-up in the goalkeeping department, according to a report that has revealed their interest in signing Anthony Patterson from Sunderland.

Goalkeeping scout Tony Coton is said to be scouring the market for potential additions between the sticks, per The Sun on Sunday – which claims that Patterson has caught Man Utd’s attention.

The 24-year-old has been virtually ever-present for Sunderland since they returned to the Championship in 2022 and has ended up on the radars of various Premier League clubs.

According to The Sun, Man Utd are eager to sign a promising back-up goalkeeper, since Altay Bayindir has barely been used by Erik ten Hag and is now being tipped to leave.

They have now joined the race to sign Patterson, even though it could see them embroiled in an auction that could spiral towards the £20m mark.

Indeed, the one-time England U21 international has already been targeted by Liverpool and Crystal Palace. For the latter, he would be a backup option for ex-United product Dean Henderson.

For now, Patterson is expected to complete the season with Sunderland, who are aiming for promotion to the Premier League after an eight-year absence and would not want to part with a key player in January.

In the long term, it will be up to Patterson’s suitors to convince him of their pathways. Man Utd still seem content to stick with Andre Onana as their no.1, so by joining, Patterson would have to adjust to a backup role – which he would hope would include more rotation than Bayindir has been afforded.

Man Utd need exceeds Liverpool’s

While Patterson may have attracted Liverpool’s interest in recent months, they have since lined up the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

The Georgia international will arrive at Anfield next summer after continuing his development in Spain, which will likely spell the end for an unsettled Caoimhin Kelleher as the deputy to Alisson Becker.

It therefore seems unlikely that Liverpool will resurrect their interest in Patterson, whereas Man Utd could be more likely to have a vacancy if Bayindir departs.

When he joined from Fenerbahce in 2023, Bayindir signed a four-year contract, but he has only played twice for United so far and neither of those appearances were in the Premier League.

It ought to be stressed that Sunderland still have Patterson under contract until 2028.

Man Utd tipped to bid for Englishman

Meanwhile, Man Utd have also been linked with a move for another 24-year-old English player – although in this case one with senior caps for his country – in the shape of Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace centre-back could make a big move in 2025 after attracting a variety of suitors and the latest reports imply that Man Utd could be preparing a bid for him.

Elsewhere, they have also been linked with a move to bring back Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. In both cases, competition would be widespread.

There have also been rumours recently that Man Utd could be vulnerable to a Real Madrid raid for Diogo Dalot.

How do Patterson and Onana compare?