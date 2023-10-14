Man Utd target claims it will take ‘incredible’ offer to land his signature as transfer ‘temptations’ are revealed

A long-term Manchester United target has claimed that it will take an ‘incredible’ offer to see him leave his current club as drops a hint over his future.

The Red Devils have had a difficult start to the 2023-24 season and Erik ten Hag will no doubt be keen to add to his squad in 2024 to get things back on track.

Despite their tricky start to the new campaign, Man Utd did make some good investments in the summer with Rasmus Hojlund in particular looking like a good signing.

Ten Hag put plenty of his efforts into strengthening Man Utd’s midfield during the summer and they managed to land deals for Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat in the end.

While Ten Hag’s side seem to be fairly well-stocked in this department for now, they are still considering adding another midfielder to their ranks in the near future.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot remains a target for Ten Hag’s side and Man Utd could yet resurface their interest in Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente.

The Spanish midfielder has been on Man Utd’s radar for some time now and he has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the past.

Llorente has spent the last five years with Atletico and his versatility makes him an especially useful player. Along with playing in central midfield, Llorente can also play out wide and at full-back.

Llorente makes feelings clear amid Premier League links

While the Spanish midfielder has been the subject of plenty of Premier League interest, he seems happy enough to stick around in Spain for the foreseeable future.

When the 28-year-old was quizzed over his future, he made it clear that it would take an ‘incredible’ offer for him to leave Diego Simeone’s side.

“Temptations come from everywhere, that’s football,” Llorente told Mundo Deportivo. “But when you are comfortable in a club, you are happy and you are enjoying football…The offer from elsewhere has to be incredible for you to leave here.”

During the interview, the midfielder also touched on his relationship with Simeone and how important the Argentine boss has been in his development.

“Well, he [the coach] is very important. He was the one who bet on me to play higher up,” Llorente explained.

“He saw me, sat me down in his office and told me that he sees me playing a little higher up, reaching the penalty area a little more…I played several games and everything went well. I think it is the position in which I can help the team the most and I feel most comfortable.”

Llorente’s contract with the Spanish side runs until the summer of 2027 and it would likely take a blockbuster offer to see him leave at this stage.

