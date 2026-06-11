Manchester United have a confirmed interest in Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo who is very much now on their list of summer targets, though a move depends entirely on the Red Devils being able to offload an unwanted star of their own first.

The Red Devils are preparing for what is expected to be a hugely busy summer window as they look to equip Michael Carrick with a squad capable of going deep in the Champions League and one which can sustain a challenge for the Premier League title.

While Manchester United did manage to secure third place in the season just gone, they did so having only played 40 times across all competitions. Now, as they build for what will be an increasingly busier schedule, Jason Wilcox and Co have their work cut out to deliver more quality players to the ambitious United boss.

As documented, the club want at least two, and potentially three, new midfield recruits, while the addition of a new left-back and a forward is also seen as desirable. United also need a new goalkeeper, with Altay Bayindir expected to move on in the coming weeks.

While TEAMtalk have revealed that Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa are ambitious targets, Sky Sports News have now confirmed that Wilcox and Co also have their eyes cast towards France, with Lille’s upcoming forward Fernandez-Pardo also on their wishlist.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed last month that the 21-year-old, who has made the cut for Belgium’s World Cup squad, is also wanted by Newcastle, who had outlined the winger as one of four potential replacements for Anthony Gordon.

However, with the Red Devils also confirmed admirers, a strong showing in America could lead to a fierce scramble for the explosive Ligue 1 talent.

Either way, journalist David Ornstein has revealed United can expect a hugely busy summer window after naming them as the Premier League side he expects to be most active in the window this summer…

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Man Utd set for hugely busy summer – Ornstein

Assessing what he expects to be a hectic period of ins and outs for the Red Devils, Ornstein told The Athletic’s podcast: “Manchester United need volume due to them stepping up into Champions League football after no European football and their squad is not sufficiently well stocked.

“I can see a lot of activity at Old Trafford.

“So if I were to give you one who’ll be the busiest, I am going to say Manchester United.”

While the Red Devils have already squared off the signing of Ederson from Atalanta, they are still actively pursuing several other leads, though a potential move for Fernandez-Pardo, or indeed any other forward, will be entirely dependent on the club shifting out the unwanted Joshua Zirkzee first.

The Dutch forward has been strongly linked with a return to Italy after a fairly mediocre time of things at Old Trafford that has yielded just a combined 13 goals and assists from 75 appearances in club colours.

As a result, United are looking to move him on and, while they accept they will suffer a loss on their initial £36.5m (€42.5m, $49m) investment, they are keen to claim the best price possible for him.

Juventus are among the sides who had previously been linked with a move, but interest in the 25-year-old appears to have gone quiet, leaving United playing a waiting game over a potential sale of a star who has been cruelly branded ‘not a Man Utd player’ by a pundit.

One man who could yet fix United’s attacking issues is Marcus Rashford, who has now been told he will not be signed by Barcelona in a permanent deal.

A fresh report, meanwhile, has revealed the real reasons why the LaLiga giants turned their back on a move for the 28-year-old, who impressed with 14 goals and 14 assists this season.

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