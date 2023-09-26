Man Utd target reveals why he snubbed Red Devils but leaves door open to Premier League switch

A Manchester United transfer target has revealed why he decided to snub a move to the Premier League this summer in favour of joining RB Leipzig.

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag’s side were in the market for a new striker this summer. Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen were both considered, but they would have been too costly.

In the end, the Red Devils managed to strike a deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has shown some glimpses of promise in his first few outings.

However, prior to their move for Hojlund, the club had also been interested in a move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a prolific campaign with the Austrian side last season as he managed to score 18 goals across all competitions.

Given Sesko’s towering 6ft 3in frame, it didn’t take long until the comparisons between him and Erling Haaland were made. As the pair both developed at Red Bull Salzburg, the comparisons were inevitable.

Man Utd’s interest in Sesko dates back to the summer of 2022, but RB Leipzig ultimately managed to beat them to the punch as the German club signed him on a five-year deal this summer for a reported £55million.

Sesko reveals why he chose RB Leipzig

While a move to the Premier League would have been a huge step forward for Sesko, the striker thinks that the move to RB Leipzig was the best decision for his career.

“The thing is, I wasn’t really involved in these kinds of conversations. But I think it was better to come here,” Sesko told Transfermarkt.

“It was very important for me to go to a place that plays a similar style of football. I already knew what I had to do and didn’t have to go through a whole learning process again.

“It would be nice to play there (the Premier League). But for now, let’s focus on the now and then we’ll see.”

The 20-year-old hasn’t wasted any time in settling into his new surroundings as he already as three goals to show for his first six appearances for his new club.

While Man Utd didn’t manage to land a deal for Sesko this summer, he does seem to be keen on a move to the Premier League in the future.

Ten Hag’s side will no doubt continue to monitor the situation with the Slovenian forward and they could end up signing him in the future.

