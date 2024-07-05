Manchester United are among a host of Premier League sides interested in Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, one of the most exciting players in the Championship.

Sources exclusively told TEAMtalk on Thursday that Man Utd, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on his situation, along with Ipswich Town and Everton.

Barcelona have already made a loan offer for Philogene, with an option to buy included in the deal, but the Hull star’s preference is to join a club in the Premier League.

Reports suggest that Ipswich are leading the race but things could change quickly if a concrete bid Erik ten Hag’s side materialises.

Philogene, 22, captured the attention of football fans worldwide when he scored a stunning rabona earlier this year which many think should win the 2024 Puskas award. Although, technically, it should have been marked down as an own goal.

His memorable strike wasn’t a flash in the pan though, netting 12 goals and making six assists in 32 Championship appearances last season.

Philogene urged to ditch Prem dream

Philogene fits into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy of signing young players with high potential, and he’s now tasked new Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth with delivering that.

Philogene is versatile and can play on either flank, so could compete with the likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo at Old Trafford this season.

However, despite the winger’s desire to remain in England, Chris Waddle believes that he would be better off going abroad to develop his game.

“I think Philogene’s game probably suits the continent rather than England,” Waddle said to Lord Ping.

“I think he’ll have more freedom to express himself playing in Europe where he can focus on the things he does well and not have to worry as much about the defensive side of the game.

“For his development as a player, a move to Europe would also benefit him. Barcelona have been linked to him, which says it all about the type of player he is and could become.

“He’s going to have some wonderful options and he deserves them. If I was him, I’d go to a club in Spain or Germany.”

Hull got a major ‘bargain’ with Philogene deal

Hull paid just £5m to sign Philogene from Aston Villa last summer, which Waddle describes as a ‘bargain’ – and he knew he could reach the very top after watching him in the Championship.

“Hull paid £5 million for him, which is a lot of money for a Championship club but is starting to look like a real bargain,” Waddle added.

“I’m certain that Aston Villa will have a sell-on clause on him after letting him go for that price. A lot of clubs are looking at him.

“He had a great season with Hull scoring twelve goals and laying on six assists. He’s only twenty-two, so the potential is massive.

“When I first saw him, I thought he looked like a player that was destined to reach the top of the game. I found it strange that Hull managed to get him because his potential was clear.

“He’ll obviously be sold for a lot more money than Hull paid for him, so it’s been a shrewd investment from them and a great bit of business.”

