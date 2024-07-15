Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has named the two left-backs Manchester United are considering signing to cap off their monumental five-signing spree.

The Red Devils are making major moves this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee the first to arrive. The Dutch striker has signed a five-year contract with a club option for a sixth season.

Man Utd agreed to pay Bologna €42.5m (approx. £36m) over a three-year period as opposed to activating Zirkzee’s €40m release clause. Triggering the clause would have forced United to pay the fee up front and in full.

Two new additions at centre-back are on the agenda, with one of Leny Yoro or Jarrad Branthwaite targeted to join Matthijs De Ligt at Old Trafford.

De Ligt has verbally agreed personal terms with United and reports claim he’s agreed to take a minor pay rise in order to seal the deal.

Man Utd are currently in discussions with Bayern Munich regarding the transfer fee. Bayern hope to collect €50m/£42m plus add-ons for the 24-year-old.

Man Utd have seen a bid worth roughly €50m accepted by Lille for Leny Yoro. However, the Frenchman remains steadfast in his desire to sign with Real Madrid.

As such, TEAMtalk understands the Red Devils are preparing to launch a third bid for Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite who they’ve already agreed personal terms with.

United have seen two bids – the biggest worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons – rejected. Given Everton are primed to sell Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for in excess of £50m, David Ornstein has confirmed Branthwaite will not move unless Man Utd meet the full £70m asking price.

But with Mason Greenwood soon to sign with Marseille for £27m, we understand Man Utd will put the proceeds from that sale towards boosting their third Branthwaite bid.

Elsewhere, PSG’s Manuel Ugarte is being targeted as a younger and hungrier upgrade on Casemiro.

Ugarte is keen to join Man Utd despite their lack of Champions League football next season. PSG are willing to sell and have slapped a €60m/£51m valuation on the Uruguayan destroyer who is viewed as the ideal midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Reports claim Man Utd believe a deal could be struck at the lower price point of €53.5m/£45m.

Combined, the signings of De Ligt, Branthwaite, Ugarte and Zirkzee could cost £193m. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, there’s a fifth deal Man Utd want.

Man Utd target Bournemouth and Girona left-backs

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the trusted transfer guru reaffirmed Man Utd also want a new left-back.

Luke Shaw provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of when starring for England in the latter stages of Euro 2024.

However, Shaw has struggled with injuries at times during his United career and his primary back-up, Tyrell Malacia, missed the entire 2023/24 campaign through injury.

As such, a new left-back to take Malacia’s spot and challenge Shaw for starts is being sought. Romano previously confirmed United would target a left-back at the younger end of the spectrum.

Speaking to GMS, Romano named the two players who are coming under consideration – 22-year-old Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) and 20-year-old Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).

Kerkez more difficult to sign than Gutierrez – Fabrizio Romano

“He [Miguel Gutierrez] could be one of the options, he’s one of the players they’ve been monitoring,” confirmed Romano.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of direct negotiations with Girona to be honest, but he could be one of the names.

“So we know that Manchester United want to add one more left-back. We already mentioned Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth as an option – it’s not an easy one because Bournemouth want to keep the player for one more season and maybe sell him next summer for a higher value.

“So it’s not an easy one, but Kerkez is there.”

Gutierrez is understood to be valued at €40m/£34m by Girona who secured a superb third-placed finish in LaLiga last season.

Bournemouth have placed a slightly higher valuation of £40m on the head of Hungarian left-back Kerkez. Man Utd would obviously hope to negotiate a lower fee if entering discussions with the Cherries.

If United get their way and sign two centre-backs, a left-back, and a central midfielder to join Zirkzee, their summer spend will surge well beyond £200m and up towards £227m.

