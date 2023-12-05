Man Utd tempted to accept £35m for Varane as Bayern Munich among those eagerly awaiting decision

Manchester United may be willing to let Raphael Varane go for £35million in January amid interest from Bayern Munich, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Manchester United are again the centre of attention, with players reported to be unhappy and the club banning journalists from entering press conferences following a spate of behind-the-scenes stories.

However, despite the ongoing issues, the January transfer window is getting closer and Old Trafford is set to be a hive of activity.

Incoming part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to be in place soon in order to have influence over January’s business but one area that will need to be dealt with is players who could leave in the coming weeks.

Varane has found himself on the sidelines after a disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag. The French international could be set for the exit and a number of the world’s biggest sides are watching his situation with interest.

There is a possibility Manchester United would listen to offers as they target a new centre-back of their own.

Bayern Munich have a long-standing admiration of the 30-year-old and would be keen to make a move for him should an opportunity present itself in the upcoming window.

Saudi Arabian sides are also keeping tabs as they look to bring in more top names to help them build one of the best leagues in the world, but the World Cup winner is not sold on the idea of a move to the Middle East.

Sources state that Varane would prefer to stay at the club but is open to the possibility of leaving should the right buyer be found.

Red Devils could sell for £35million

The decision could be taken out of his hands and a fee of around £35million could be enough to convince the Red Devils to do business.

The four-time Champions League winner joined the club in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £35million from Real Madrid.

He quickly established himself as one of the club’s key players and helped Ten Hag to a Carabao Cup win and Champions League qualification last season.

Sources suggest the relationship between coach and player is not beyond repair and, although a disagreement took place, it was not near the levels of some other players like Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United have been heavily criticised this season for several poor performances and are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League.

The club will strengthen in the upcoming window and holding on to some key players may prove pivotal to turning their fortunes around.

Varane has got two-and-half years left on his current deal which expires in the summer of 2025. He is also one of the highest earners at the club, pulling in over £300k per week.

