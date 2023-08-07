Marcos Alonso could be offered route back to the Premier League with Manchester United

Manchester United have reportedly lodged a £43million bid for ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, with the Barcelona man identified as a vital signing at the back.

Christensen spent the entirety of his senior career with the Blues up until last season. Indeed, he headed to Stamford Bridge at under-18 level, and rose up the ranks to senior status.

The defender made his senior debut for the club in 2014, and went on to make 161 appearances for them.

Last season, though, he moved away from Chelsea for the chance to play for Barcelona. He left the Blues having won a Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

Injuries hindered Christensen’s first season as a Barcelona player. He managed to play just 23 times for La Blaugrana in La Liga, starting all but one of those games.

It was a successful first season beyond injuries, though – Barca beat Real Madrid to the La Liga title by 10 points.

While that would suggest Christensen is enjoying his time there, he’s being given ample opportunities to return to England, should he want to.

Aston Villa director of football Mateu Alemany – formerly of Barcelona – has reportedly ‘recommended’ the defender at his new club. What’s more, Liverpool have apparently lodged multiple bids, the latest worth £43million.

Man Utd match Liverpool’s latest Christensen bid

Manchester United are in the mix now, too. Spanish newspaper Nacional reports they too have offered Barcelona £43million for the services of the defender.

The offer is said to be of €30million (approx £26million) up front, with €15million (£13million) ‘in variables’.

With Harry Maguire’s exit looking likely, now that West Ham have sent a bid of £60million to United for him and Scott McTominay, a new central defender at United will be vital.

While Maguire was only used sparingly last season, he was still needed quite often, due to injuries. Having the same amount of depth, but with stronger assets in the squad, will allow United to be more competitive in different scenarios this season.

Barcelona may be forced to sell

Barcelona’s delicate financial situation is well documented at the moment. They’ve made three signings this summer, two of which on free transfers and Oriol Romeu apparently paid money out of his own pocket to join.

The La Liga giants have also seen seven players leave permanently in this window, making just over £30million.

As such, they might welcome the idea of selling Christensen. After all, they signed him for nothing, and could make £43million back.

Given there are a few sides interested, they could even drive his price tag up.

It would be remiss of them not to consider the sale given the profit they could potentially made from the situation.

