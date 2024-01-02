Man Utd terminate deal for on-loan Tottenham star after disappointing loan spell

Sergio Reguilon is set to return to Tottenham after Manchester United activated a clause to terminate his season-long loan in January, it has emerged.

Reguilon arrived at Manchester United on deadline day last summer following injuries to United left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia but has struggled to make an impression at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has made 12 appearances in all competitions since September, completing 90 minutes just once in the Premier League in the humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth last month.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United were “always minded” to end Regulion’s loan in January.

And with Shaw back to fitness following a muscle injury and Malacia nearing a return of his own, the decision has been taken to send Reguilon back to Spurs.

The fact that Man Utd made early exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup is said to have influenced the decision, with Erik ten Hag’s side facing fewer matches in the second half of the season.

United had initially set their sights on Chelsea star Marc Cucurella as a top left-back target last summer, but Cucurella’s appearance for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in late August complicated a potential deal.

It was at that point Erik ten Hag turned his attention to Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid, with a loan move agreed two days later.

Having only appeared for Man Utd so far this season, under FIFA rules Reguilon is free to play for another club if Tottenham decide to move him on again before the close of the January transfer window.

Reguilon may struggle to find opportunities on his return to Tottenham, with Destiny Udogie excelling in the left-back role for Ange Postecoglou following his arrival from Udinese last summer.

Having initially signed for Spurs in the summer of 2022 before returning to Italy on loan, Udogie was last month rewarded with a new contract until the summer of 2030 following a fine start to life in English football.

Tottenham are due to host fellow Premier League side Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, with Manchester United travelling to League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

