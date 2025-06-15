Manchester United and Inter Milan are working on the formula of a deal that will see Rasmus Hojlund swap Old Trafford for the San Siro, and a report has detailed the terms being discussed.

Man Utd splashed out £64m (rising to £72m through add-ons) when signing Hojlund from Atalanta two summers ago. The Denmark international enjoyed an encouraging first season at Old Trafford, though regressed badly in year two.

United are on the hunt for a deadlier No 9 and a direct consequence could be the sale of Hojlund.

The striker’s stock in Italy remains high despite his struggles in England. Inter Milan are the club credited with the strongest interest and a fresh update from Gazzetta dello Sport has shed new light on their pursuit.

It’s claimed Hojlund is ‘not happy’ with how his two years in Manchester have unfolded so far. The suggestion in the report is Hojlund may feel Man Utd and their declining fortunes of late are partly to blame for Hojlund misfiring.

GdS stated: ‘Hojlund still has a contract until 2030 that keeps him tied to the Manchester chair but, despite a few superficial declarations, he is certainly not happy with the two years he has just lived: United, who had paid Atalanta 70 million for him plus bonuses in 2023, have turned out to be an old galleon that is taking on water from all sides.

‘Not the best place to navigate towards the future, in fact his growth, which seemed impetuous, has slowed down at the most beautiful moment: just 10 goals this season, 26 in the entire English period.

‘Despite the career stop, Inter sees the margins intact to make him explode, which is why they have decided to forcefully pursue this path.’

Hojlund is reportedly receptive to the idea of cutting his United spell short and returning to Serie A by joining Inter.

A ‘direct’ meeting between United and Inter officials is said to have already taken place in Milan. Further talks via intermediaries have been scheduled for the coming days where the ‘formula’ of a deal will be negotiated.

Man Utd are stated to heavily favour a permanent sale and not a loan. Conversely, Inter are prioritising a loan, though the two clubs could meet in the middle.

It’s suggested Man Utd could be willing to accept a season-long loan if it contains a substantial loan fee and an obligation to buy next summer.

Regarding cost, Man Utd are reportedly looking for €45m / £38.3m. Inter’s budget for a new frontman is ‘slightly lower’ than that sum.

Which striker will Man Utd sign?

United initially aimed to sign Liam Delap before missing out on Champions League football cost the club dearly.

Delap placed great emphasis on UCL football when deciding his future and ultimately chose Chelsea.

That prompted Man Utd to re-focus their gaze on Viktor Gyokeres amid a possible reunion with Ruben Amorim.

Yet despite being willing to join United despite their lack of Champions League football, the Sporting striker favours signing for Arsenal instead.

The Gunners are weighing up whether to sign Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko. If Arsenal choose the latter, United could yet end up with Gyokeres leading their line next season, though it’s looking unlikely at this stage.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are among the cluster of clubs taking a close look at Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

The Frenchman’s €100m / £85m valuation could prove troublesome and at present, is also dissuading Chelsea. Liverpool are the other Premier League big-hitter in the mix for Ekitike but want to shift Darwin Nunez first.

Victor Osimhen is admired at Man Utd but will be the costliest of all in terms of wages.

