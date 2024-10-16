Manchester United reportedly had the chance to sign a young Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan during uncertain times financially for the Serie A team – and now their mistake in failing to do so has been rubbed in their face.

Inter star Bastoni is, arguably, one of the best defenders in Europe at present, with the 25-year-old known for his passing ability, ball control, aerial prowess, one-on-one skills, and versatility.

But things could have been very different for the 6ft 3in left-footer following fresh reports in Italy that claim Manchester United considered signing him in the summer of 2021, but a transfer never came to fruition.

The report adds the Serie A team were struggling financially under their Suning ownership and had to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Before that, United were said to be interested in Bastoni and ‘ready to understand’ his situation further. The report in Tuttomercatoweb adds there was a ‘risk’ the then-22-year-old would leave Inter but the player ‘always asked to stay’.

The former Atalanta man eventually signed a contract extension until 2024 and now he is one of the jewels of the Nerazurri’s team.

Incidentally, in mid-2021, United’s backline comprised the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly. This may be another case of, ‘What might have been?’ for the Red Devils.

DON’T MISS: Two transfer avenues for rapidly-declining Man Utd star shut down as talks over only move heat up

Bastoni hailed as ‘the best’

Bastoni – who began his career at Atalanta before signing for Inter permanently in 2019 – had just played 41 times for Inter in the 2020/21 campaign as they ended their 11-year drought to win the Serie A title.

Following that 2021 success, then-manager Antonio Conte said of him: “Alessandro Bastoni has been exceptional this season. His growth and performances have been crucial to our defensive solidity.

“He has shown maturity beyond his years and has become a key player for us. I am proud of his development and his role in helping us achieve this title.”

On top of impressing for his club, he then shone on the international stage for Italy at Euro 2024. At one stage of the Euros, Bastoni was the only defender in the tournament to win possession more than 20 times; 12 of those coming against Croatia – a competition high.

This, and more, led Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini to wax lyrical about the defender, whose contract at Inter runs until 2028.

He told AS.Com: “The best at the moment is Bastoni. On a technical level, there are few at his level in the world. He is evolving and interpreting the new evolution of football. Bastoni is a strong defender who is less positional and increasingly technical and offensive.”

Rashford transfer interest reappears

TEAMtalk can reveal that Paris Saint-Germain are once again keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Old Trafford after their summer interest came to nothing.

The 26-year-old was linked with a £75 million ($90m, $98m) move for the England international but United valued him at closer to £100m (€120m , $131m) and did not want him to leave. But, the French giants may put the feelers out once again in 2025.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly looking to bring back Alvaro Carreras – mere months after he left them for Benfica. The left-back has impressed during his stay with the Portuguese outfit and that has caught the attention of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Red Devils are considering re-signing the 21-year-old by paying his £16.6m (€19.8m, $21.5m) buyback clause but amid all this competition and his strong form for Benfica, letting him go is increasingly looking like a blunder.

Finally, Juventus have been told to sign United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January as he is better suited to Serie A, rather than the pacier Premier League.

That is the view of West Ham legend Paulo Di Canio, who feels the Netherlands international – who made the switch to the Manchester team for £36.5m (€42.5m, $47.7m) – will complement Juve’s attack well.

Bastoni the heir to Chiellini and Bonucci

There’s little doubt that Bastoni has been one of the best defenders in Serie A over the years since United failed to sign him – and it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from other clubs in that time, too.

By 2021, he had two full seasons of action under his belt with Inter and had just become a Scudetto winner. His adaptation to their level was almost seamless after his arrival in 2019 and he has cemented his reputation since.

For example, last season he was named the best defender in the whole of Serie A, and given that he was part of the league’s meanest defence and the team that won the league by almost 20 points, it was hard to argue.

Bastoni always seemed destined to be the player to take over from Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at the back for Italy, and his involvement during their brief Euro 2024 adventure – even if he was upstaged a little by the surprise factor of Riccardo Calafiori – proved he is well on his way to fulfilling that fate.