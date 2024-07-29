Manchester United can expect to finalise the signing of Noussair Mazraoui over the course of the next few days with the exact fee agreed with Bayern Munich coming to light – and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping to part fund the move by putting a major star up for sale at a mere €5m.

The Red Devils are neck-deep in what is looking like a transformative summer window as the British billionaire looks like to make his mark on his beloved Manchester United. Attempting to catapult them back among the English and European elite, Ratcliffe has kept true to his word of leaving no stone unturned to reverse a largely-disasppointing 2023/24 campaign.

While they did win the FA Cup to salvage their campaign, the fact they only finished eight in Premier League and humiliated themselves in the Champions League illustrated to the new man in charge that major surgery on the squad was required.

And while TEAMtalk has learned that at least four and potentially as many as seven new recruits could arrive at Old Trafford before the summer window closes for business, there will be potentially be as many high-profile exits as well.

Ratcliffe has already spent £88.7m on recruiting Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – two of the finest young players in European football – though remains far from done as he looks to add a new right-back, a midfielder, potentially another centre-half and ideally a right-sided attacker and a left-back to the Red Devils’ squad.

Now United are on the cusp of adding Mazraoui to their summer recruits, with the Bayern Munich star only having eyes for Old Trafford this summer following the collapse of his move to West Ham.

Man Utd transfers: Exact details of Mazraoui deal revealed

United had previously valued the star at around the €15m (£12.7m) mark, but the Hammers striking an agreement with Bayern for the Moroccan has since forced Ratcliffe to slightly raise his offer.

As a result, it is understood that the Red Devils will pay an initial €17.8m (£15m) for the 26-year-old, with a further €5.9m made up in bonuses and add-ons depending on the player’s success and potentially taking the deal through the €23.7m mark – around the £20m figure.

TEAMtalk understands United plan to hand the former Ajax academy graduate an initial three-year deal with the option of a fourth year, potentially taking him through to the summer of 2028.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, despite the World Cup semi-finalists high demands partially being blamed on scuppering his move to the London Stadium. He is currently on a salary worth €153k a week (around £130,000) and a similar arrangement is expected to be struck at Old Trafford.

If all goes to plan then Mazraoui could finalise his move in the next few days and will then hook up with his new teammates in the United States. Erik ten Hag’s squad were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in their most recently friendly on Sunday are currently preparing for their next game – against Real Betis – in the Snapdragon Stadium, in San Diego on Wednesday evening.

That much will likely come too soon for the 28-times capped Morocco international but he could be in the running to feature on Sunday in the high-profile friendly against Liverpool at the Williams-Brice Stadium, Colorado.

The move to United will also see Mazraoui reunited with Ten Hag, who coached the Netherlands-born star at Ajax. He made 137 appearances for the Amsterdammers before moving to Bayern Munich in the same summer they recruited Ryan Gravenberch.

But with neither player able to make their mark at the Allianz Arena, both players could now be in direct opposition in the newest United recruit’s first appearance for the Red Devils.

Man Utd ready to sell two players – and big name for just €5m

With Mazrouai heading to Old Trafford, United will now green light the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a move to West Ham now looking the most likely option for the former Crystal Palace man.

With just a year left on his deal, United will let their one-time £50m signing depart for a fee of around £15m – similar to the fee being spent on his replacement.

Discussions over a move to Inter Milan had been held by intermediaries, but any deal there was compliant with United bringing in Denzel Dumfries in the opposite direction; a move which is now dead after their agreement for Mazraoui.

As a result, the pathway is now clear for the Croydon-born star to return to his roots and seal a move to the London Stadium after five seasons and 190 appearances for the Red Devils.

With United very much also in ‘sell-mode’, it’s reported that they have told suitors that another high-profile star in Christian Eriksen is available to move on for a modest €5m (£4.2m) this summer.

The Dane was a free-transfer signing in summer 2022 but fell down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season. He now looks set to be granted a cut-price move away with just a year left on his deal – and with United seeing his sale as ‘pure profit’ and as a chance to get his £150,000 a week wages off the books – a number of clubs have been sounded out by his agent.

A move overseas certainly looks likely, with his former side Ajax keen on a deal and Belgian outfir Anderlecht also among his suitors.

Eriksen has made 72 appearances for United, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.