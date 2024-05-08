Man Utd tipped to appoint Sean Dyche as successor to Erik ten Hag in astonishing move by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United have remarkably been backed to go back to basics and appoint Sean Dyche as the successor to Erik ten Hag, with one observer believing the Everton boss could restore what’s been lost since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag who’s overseen a truly dismal campaign at Old Trafford this season. The Daily Mail claimed the Dutchman won’t be given his marching orders until after the FA Cup final. However, even an unlikely victory over bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley might not save Ten Hag’s job.

The Mail stated several members of Man Utd’s playing squad already believe Ten Hag is a goner. Furthermore, the Telegraph’s Matt Law reported that by far the likeliest outcome at this stage is Ten Hag is sacked at season’s end.

The likes of Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the potential vacancy.

David Ornstein as well as our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed Tuchel will say yes to Man Utd if an offer is tabled. Elsewhere, talkSPORT reported former Germany boss Hansi Flick has expressed an interest in taking the reins at Old Trafford.

However, according to legendary commentator Martin Tyler, Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be wise to look closer to home and go back to basics by appointing Sean Dyche.

Tyler’s case for Dyche to Man Utd

“I’ve said Sean Dyche should be considered by Manchester United,” Tyler said on the Joy of Football podcast. “Gareth Southgate is being considered by Manchester United, we believe.

“And Sean maybe as well, because it is a fresh point of view and they need some freshness, they need a different point of view, a different sense of purpose.

“And maybe if you were sitting around a table with all those new influences at Manchester united, you could make the point and make the case that actually what you do need is something a bit closer to home.

“It was tough for David Moyes because it’s straight on the back of Fergie. It’s a terribly difficult job to follow. And since then, obviously people have come and gone without… have Manchester United lost that DNA that they had?

“I would suggest probably they have, so maybe somebody who’s grown up in the country where Manchester United have had all those years of success and looked upon with reverence by so many people, that maybe that’s the way forward. But you have people that are way above my pay grade.”

Could Dyche really join Man Utd?

Dyche has worked wonders since taking charge at Goodison Park. The 52-year-old has twice steered the club to safety in spite of an extremely modest transfer budget, the club’s off-field drama surrounding the potential takeover as well as a hefty points deduction.

Dyche has also been lauded for transforming the current Everton side into a defensive juggernaut. Indeed, only Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Everton’s mark of 49 in the Premier League this season.

By contrast, Man Utd have become synonymous with being easy to play against and regularly concede 20-plus shots each game.

That’s led to Man Utd conceding a whopping 81 goals across all competitions this season – their highest tally since the 1976/77 campaign (also 81 goals conceded).

Regardless, Dyche succeeding Ten Hag at Old Trafford would be amongst the biggest surprises in Premier League history.

Despite Tyler putting the case forward for Dyche, there has been nothing to suggest Man Utd and new co-owner Ratcliffe are considering the Everton boss.

