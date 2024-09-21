Man Utd tipped to beat Real Madrid to January signing of the ‘best young English player since Bellingham’

Man Utd are chasing Chris Rigg who is drawing comparisons with Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are tracking Sunderland ace and Real Madrid target Chris Rigg who is drawing early comparisons with Jude Bellingham, and a report claims the Red Devils could seal a deal as early as January.

Central midfielder Rigg is only 17 years of age, though his dazzling displays in the very early stages of his Sunderland career have got numerous giant clubs hot under the collar. HITC reported earlier in September that Real Madrid were in the mix with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund for Rigg’s signature.

HITC then stated they have ‘been told by scouts working with two of Europe’s top clubs that they regard Rigg as ‘the best young English player since Jude Bellingham.’

But per a fresh update from the same outlet, Man Utd could barge Real Madrid and co aside by striking a quickfire deal in January.

Red Devils scouts are reportedly determined to sign Rigg and avoid a repeat of their near miss with the player he’s being compared with – Jude Bellingham.

Man Utd attempted to sign Bellingham when he left Birmingham City back in 2020. Unfortunately for Man Utd, Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund.

United are desperate to go one better with Rigg and the report added ‘sources believe a deal could be agreed in January which would then see the teenager move next summer.’

Man Utd have already tried to sign Chris Rigg before

Man Utd as well as Newcastle both sought to sign Rigg prior to the midfielder signing his first professional contract with Sunderland upon turning 17 over the summer.

The youngster instead penned a three-year deal with the Black Cats and Rigg has started Sunderland’s last five Championship matches.

He scored his first goal of the season on Saturday when bagging the winner against Middlesbrough with a cheeky back heel finish.

Chris Rigg, take a BOW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jwCquWElwG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 21, 2024

Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring Rigg’s progress for at least 12 months. Joining either Leipzig or Dortmund – who are both known for developing young players – could also appeal to Rigg.

Man Utd therefore have work to do to win the race for the coveted central midfielder. What’s more, HITC stated Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen. Newcastle too must be contended with.

But with the report concluding Man Utd believe Rigg could become a modern-day version of Bryan Robson or Roy Keane, it certainly sounds like they’ll spare no expense with their attempts to sign the teenage sensation.

Max Allegri contact / Mason Greenwood return?

Elsewhere, Man Utd have reportedly touched base with out-of-work manager Max Allegri who most recently managed Juventus.

Per Calciomercato, Allegri has emerged as a contingency plan in case Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag. Allegri is reportedly open to taking the reins.

In other Man Utd news, sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly keen to open talks over the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazil international would be viewed as an upgrade on Casemiro and United would need to spend €50m (£41.9m / $55.8m) to get the green light from Atalanta.

United’s stance on re-signing Mason Greenwood – who’s scored five goals in four matches since joining Marseille – has also emerged.

Chris Rigg vs Jude Bellingham

Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goalscorer in senior competition back in August of 2023.