Manchester United intend to bid again for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and various sources have hinted at how Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to secure a deal without overpaying.

Branthwaite, 21, has been installed as Man Utd and Ratcliffe’s No 1 transfer target at centre-half. The Everton left-footer is coming off the back of a stellar campaign at club level that resulted in his inclusion in England’s preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2024. Many within the game believe Branthwaite was unlucky to not make the final cut.

Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite who is in line to earn around £150,000-a-week if completing a move to Old Trafford.

However, United’s first bid worth £43m (£35m plus £8m in add-ons), fell woefully short of Everton’s valuation.

The Toffees value Branthwaite around the £70m mark and are using the transfers of similarly-aged centre-backs Wesley Fofana (Chelsea – £75m) and Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City – £77.6m) as yardsticks.

Fabrizio Romano has reported Everton could be willing to do a deal for £65m or potentially even as low as £60m.

However, TEAMtalk has been told that under no circumstance do Man Utd intend to bid anything close to £70m. Even £60m will be a stretch given their spending power is limited prior to player sales.

Nonetheless, we’ve been told Man Utd will thunder in with a second bid for Branthwaite and how they can pull off the coup without overpaying has been speculated.

Man Utd’s brutal message to Everton

Firstly, the Mirror report Man Utd are ‘confident’ of pulling off the coup on one condition – Everton relax their demands.

It’s claimed Ratcliffe and co have let Everton know their valuation of Branthwaite is preposterous and they must adopt a more ‘realistic’ stance if they’re to conclude a deal.

Everton do require a player sale or two before June 30 to balance their books. However, it’s been widely reported Everton would much rather sell £50m-rated Amadou Onana instead of Branthwaite and Arsenal have made contact over signing the Belgian midfielder.

For United’s powerplay with Everton to work, they’ll hope Arsenal do not take their interest in Onana any further.

Man Utd don’t lack for alternative targets

Another way in which Man Utd hope to bring Everton to their knees is by making it clear they have numerous viable alternatives in mind.

We exclusively revealed on Monday that Man Utd are exploring the idea of offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a cash-plus-player bid to sign Crystal Palace and England starter, Marc Guehi.

United’s issue in that regard is that if Palace reject a Wan-Bissaka reunion, a straight transfer for Guehi is expected to cost a similar sum to what Everton want for Branthwaite.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have also been tipped to spring Goncalo Inacio’s £51m release clause at Sporting Lisbon. Matthijs De Ligt is another centre-back they’re tracking and the Dutchman can be plucked from Bayern Munich for just £43m.

Wolves’ Max Kilman – valued at £45m – is another to watch out for if West Ham fail to spring a deal.

Harry Maguire included as makeweight?

The final tactic United have been tipped to utilise to help bring Branthwaite to Manchester involves sending Harry Maguire to Goodison Park.

Maguire would represent a like-for-like replacement for Branthwaite, albeit he’s right-footed and not left.

Man Utd are open to selling Maguire this summer and the 31-year-old only has one year remaining on his deal, though United do hold an option for an extra 12 months.

According to former Everton star and Scotland international, Don Hutchinson, including Maguire in the deal would be ideal for the Red Devils.

“£35m (up-front fee) is a ridiculous offer, they are low-balling Everton massively,” Hutchinson told ESPN.

“If they are going to sell Branthwaite, they were rumoured to be wanting about £80m, but that will probably come down to £60m or £70m, but they want a lot of money for him.”

Asked who Branthwaite would partner at Old Trafford, he added: “For United, him (Branthwaite) and Lisandro Martinez.

“I think they’ll try and move Harry Maguire on – [he’s] on big wages, that’ll be difficult, they might even try and use him in the Branthwaite deal if they tried to bring him in.”

Whether Maguire would be receptive to joining Everton is another matter entirely and the cash-plus-player deal is perhaps the most fanciful way Man Utd could unlock Branthwaite’s signing.

As such, all eyes will be on the size of Man Utd’s improved second bid and in return, how Everton respond.

