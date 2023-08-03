Man Utd tipped to complete stunning Bayern Munich raid and shatter West Ham dream

A top source has declared Man Utd moving for a Bayern Munich star is one to watch, and with Thomas Tuchel favouring a new signing, a deal looks there to be had.

All being well, Rasmus Hojlund will be officially unveiled as Man Utd’s third major signing of the summer at the weekend. The Dane will follow Andre Onana and Mason Mount into Old Trafford.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag could oversee as many as three further additions.

A back-up to Andre Onana is wanted amid continued speculation Dean Henderson could leave. A new centre-half will be required in the event a buyer is found for Harry Maguire.

But before then, a new holding midfielder is expected to be signed and the player atop Man Utd’s shortlist is Sofyan Amrabat.

Trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly insisted United are homing in on the Moroccan who has already said yes to the Red Devils.

A move is expected to be explored once Donny van de Beek and/or Fred are sold. Van de Beek is the subject of discussions with Real Sociedad, while Fred has reportedly greenlit a move to Galatasaray.

However, clubs must always have back-up plans in mind and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd’s plan B involves Bayern Munich.

Man Utd circling over Leon Goretzka

Indeed, Plettenberg tweeted Man Utd have “never lost their focus” on Germany international, Leon Goretzka.

The 28-year-old has racked up close to 200 appearances for Bayern since arriving from Schalke back in 2018. However, manager Thomas Tuchel is beginning to move in a different direction.

Indeed, Tuchel reportedly now favours the midfield pairing of Joshua Kimmich and new signing Konrad Laimer. Laimer arrived as a free agent from RB Leipzig earlier this summer.

That’s pushed Goretzka out of the strongest eleven and in another blow, it’s claimed Tuchel wants another new midfielder too.

As such, Goretzka’s position in Munich is far from assured and Plettenberg confirmed he remains on Man Utd’s shortlist of midfield targets.

The reporter claimed West Ham too like what they’ve seen from Goretzka. The Hammers are seeking to sign two midfielders on the back of selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a package worth £105m.

However, West Ham’s efforts to do just that have not borne fruit thus far. They’ve seen a wide variety of bids knocked back including for Conor Gallagher (£40m), Joao Palhinha (£45m) and James Ward-Prowse (£30m).

Signing Goretzka is labelled West Ham’s “dream” outcome by Plettenberg. However, the journalist concluded Goretzka to Man Utd is now a “situation to watch”.

In the event an Amrabat move does not come to pass, Munich could very well be where Ten Hag turns to next.

