Manchester United are being tipped to launch a shock move to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League this summer with his move to Bayern Munich threatening to go sour just a matter of months after his €100m transfer.

The England captain was sold by Tottenham after Kane made it clear he wanted to move on in a quest to fulfil his career-long goal of winning some trophies to go alongside the many accolades he has won for his goalscoring prowess. And while Manchester United were linked with a swoop, it was Bayern Munich who ultimately won the transfer race after making clear their wish to bring him to the Bundesliga.

In many ways, the move to Bavaria has gone exactly as expected: Kane has quickly settled into his new surroundings and blasted his way to 28 goals in 29 appearances so far for his new club, smashing through a number of records, including a couple even set by the great Robert Lewandowski.

And while Bayern have won 22 of the 30 matches they have played in all competitions so far, it is still turning into something of a difficult season for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Indeed, some costly and ill-timed defeats leave Bayern’s season on the cusp of disaster, and potentially leaving them facing a trophyless season; an inconceivable situation for the 11-time defending Bundesliga champions.

As it stands, they currently sit second in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and having suffered a significant 3-0 loss to them over the weekend.

To make matters worse, a 1-0 loss at Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie has piled pressure on everyone at Bayern and threatens to completely unravel their season.

Bayern Munich season threatening to unravel

Bayern’s performance in Rome was completely ripped to shreds by the German media, with Kane among a clutch of players to score the lowest possible score of six (with one being the highest) of BILD’s player-rating assessments following the game.

Writing about Kane’s performance, they stated: “Missed a mega chance after seven minutes, but after that he couldn’t connect with Bayern’s attacking attempts at all. Totally signed off in the second half.”

The red-carded Dayot Upamecano also received a six for his display and, speaking to TNT Sports after the game, made clear his desire to try and turn the tie around.

“It’s been a tough week. The second half was disappointing, we came out with less energy, less confidence, there were too many balls given away and ultimately we got punished,” the Frenchman said.

“We have to find it amongst ourselves, we have to find more energy. We are still in the race for the Bundesliga and still in this tie. We’re in a difficult spell. We have to fight. We have to turn it around. We have big games and big things to fight for.

“We’re not out of it, we will never give up. We just need to turn it around. One game or spark can turn it around.”

Having already crashed out of the DfB Pokal, the Champions League, as well as the Bundesliga, has remained Bayern’s main focus: failure to win either would be considered a catastrophic failure and one that could have dire consequences for the future of Tuchel as manager and many of their expensively-assembled squad.

To that end, pressure has already started to mount on Tuchel and amid claims that Bayern are keen on a move of their own for Liverpool target Alonso.

Man Utd tipped to launch move for Harry Kane

One of those whose future is already being called into question is Kane.

Quite simply, he moved to the Bundesliga to win trophies and given Bayern’s success down the years, it looked a sure fire formula to give him what he wants.

However, a failure to win anything this season could well see Kane question the merits of the move and it’s already being speculated that a departure from Bayern could be on the cards in the event their season ends without a trophy to their name.

Kane insisted last year he has no regrets at the move, but time does not stand still in football and those comments could be called into question if Bayern finish the season without any silverware.

A speculative move back to the Premier League with long-term suitors Manchester United is also beginning to gather pace, with the Daily Mirror’s Andy Dunn now writing about how the Red Devils represent a more attractive proposition in 2024 than they were in 2023.

Indeed, he suggests the incoming appointment of Dan Ashworth could yet help persuade Kane to make the move, with Dunn writing: ‘If and when Ashworth moves to Manchester United, it will be seen as a coup for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, although Newcastle fans should not be too worried as Brighton sailed on serenely after the former FA man left them. But it will not be so much a coup as another very strong statement of intent from Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford.’

Move to Man Utd cannot be ruled out

As for Kane and a possible move to Old Trafford, he continues: ‘It will help if Erik ten Hag, in the last 14 Premier League games of the season, pulls a Champions League place out of the bag but, even now, potential marquee signings can see there is going to be a revolutionary feel about the place.

‘Successful? Who knows? But they mean business … as in football business, not just business. And that impresses big-time players.

‘Let’s just imagine, for example, the first bumps in Harry Kane’s Munich road become something more serious. Let’s imagine Bayern win nothing and Kane is made one of the scapegoats.

‘If he was looking to get back to the Premier League, would the Manchester United of the summer of 2024 be more attractive to Kane than the Manchester United of the summer of 2023? Too right it would be.’

Bayern’s technical director Michael Reschke has also recently admitted that questions will be asked of Kane if Bayern don’t win any trophies this season, though was at pains to add that he is doing what he was brought in to do: score goals.

“The Harry Kane story is very simple: together with [Erling] Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe he is one of the best No 9s in the world,” Reschke said.

“You are guaranteed that he scores, makes important assists and that he is a fantastic team-mate for any dressing-room. To find more is not possible.

“Whether you pay over £90m for a 30-year old or take a chance on a younger talent is always a tough question in the strategy of a football club. But what I can say is that Harry Kane is proving well worth his transfer fee. If Bayern looked back, they would pay that fee again and again because Kane has made such an impact.”

Kane is contracted to Bayern until 2027 and Bayern would at the very least be looking for their money back on the player were he to depart after just one season.

