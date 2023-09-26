Man Utd tipped to make ‘third push’ to sign Serie A star with Ten Hag hopeful of bargain deal

Manchester United have been tipped to rekindle their interest in a long-term target in the January window as Erik ten Hag looks to add to his squad.

The Red Devils have had a bumpy start to the new Premier League campaign with three wins and three defeats in their first six outings.

Despite not landing all of their primary targets in the summer, they did get some good deals over the line. Ten Hag managed to strengthen the spine of his squad, but they are still perhaps lacking in some areas.

With Scott McTominay’s long-term future still being up in the air at Old Trafford, the club have been tipped to sign another midfielder in the January window.

Of course, they did sign Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat this summer, but the potential loss of McTominay will need to be considered.

According to The Express, Man Utd will make a ‘third push’ to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot when the January transfer window opens.

The French midfielder has been a long-term target for Ten Hag’s side and he has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Rabiot signed a one-year contract extension with Juventus in June which temporarily put an end to the transfer rumours. However, as his deal only runs until 2024, he will soon be in a position to negotiate his future once again.

Newcastle are also in the race

Man Utd are well aware that they aren’t alone in their interest in Rabiot as Newcastle have also been keeping tabs on the 28-year-old of late.

Eddie Howe is still keen to add some midfield reinforcements to his side and someone like Rabiot could tick a lot of boxes for what they are looking for.

The French midfielder has an abundance of experience in the Champions League and the majority of the Newcastle squad arguably still lacks in this department.

While the 28-year-old has had his ups and downs throughout his career, he is the sort of all-action midfielder that could thrive under Howe.

With Juventus this season the midfielder makes an average of 2.8 tackles per game which is more than any Newcastle or Man Utd player has managed.

Along with his work rate off the ball, Rabiot also offers a decent amount of goal threat. Last season he chipped in with 12 goal contributions in the league and he is able to play in a number of midfield roles.

