Man Utd tipped to sign £65m Chelsea star who only cares about scoring

Split image of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and a shadow, with the Manchester United badge in between - copyright TEAMtalk

Manchester United are in the market for a striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko, and one observer has backed United to sign a Chelsea frontman who is up for sale.

Man Utd fully intend to sign a left-back and a third central midfielder in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

Two other additions are being explored, with the Red Devils active in their search for a new left winger and striker.

However, the difference with those two potential moves is they largely hinge on a connected exit.

If Marcus Rashford stays, no new left winger will join. Up front, a new signing is tied to finding a buyer for Joshua Zirkzee.

In any case, a recent report from The Athletic confirmed Man Utd are exploring the strikers market.

They declared on Tuesday: ‘United are also looking at opportunities in the striker market.’

A more experienced option who ideally, is proven in the Premier League, is being sought as United aim to provide competition and back-up for Benjamin Sesko.

Danny Welbeck and Ollie Watkins were considered to give some context on the profile of player United are looking at. Brentford’s Igor Thiago was the subject of a call from INEOS, though he’s staying with the Bees.

And according to former Man Utd midfielder, Quinton Fortune, Michael Carrick’s side should look no further than Nicolas Jackson.

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Man Utd backed to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea

In quotes carried by The Sun, Fortune stated: “I think United need another striker because I think Benjamin Sesko scored 12 goals last season and Bruno Fernandes got nine.

“The team needs more but we do have to remember that Sesko is still a young player with a big responsibility coming to United and having to carry the team up front by himself.

“United need another striker, and if you are pushing for the Premier League and playing in the Champions League, you need a bigger squad.’

“Nicolas Jackson is an option for Manchester United.

“He’s just an out-an-out striker. He doesn’t really care about anything else apart from getting into the box and getting on the end of whatever service he’s provided, and there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s still the hardest part of the game.”

Jackson is open to leaving Chelsea this summer and joining a club where he’ll start more regularly, or at least be given an opportunity to push for starts.

He won’t get in the Chelsea team ahead of Joao Pedro, and spent most of last season warming the bench while loaned to Bayern Munich due to the presence of Harry Kane.

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A report from The Daily Mail last week claimed Chelsea are open to selling Jackson, and would look to collect £65m in a permanent deal.

Tottenham have explored a move for the 25-year-old who did score 24 Premier League goals in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Whether Man Utd heed Fortune’s advice and take a closer look at Jackson too, only time will tell.