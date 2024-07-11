Manchester United remain interested in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and are also keen on Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, per reports.

The Red Devils’ new sporting director Dan Ashworth is close to securing the first two signings of his tenure, with deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt now imminent.

However, even though Man Utd are closing in on a new centre-back and striker they could still make more additions in both positions this summer.

Branthwaite has a lot of admirers behind the scenes at Old Trafford and with Victor Lindelof potentially following Raphael Varane out the exit door, he’s still on Ashworth’s radar.

Man Utd have already seen two bids rejected by Everton for the talented 22-year-old, and TEAMtalk understands the Merseyside club are standing firm on their valuation of over £70m.

Reports suggest that Ashworth could put the money generated by a sale of Mason Greenwood towards a third offer for Branthwaite.

Man Utd are also keen to bring in a more experienced centre-forward to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee, and Calvert-Lewin has been identified as an option.

Everton raid could be ‘good business’ for Man Utd

Former Everton scout Bryan King has spoken with Goodison News about Man Utd’s interest in Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin.

King believes that the Toffees could be tempted to sell the duo to the Red Devils for a combined fee of £80m this summer.

“I could see Calvert-Lewin moving to Manchester United,” King said.

“Perhaps it will be a double deal. I think Everton would be happy with £80million for Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin.

“Calvert-Lewin arrived for a relatively small fee, Branthwaite came through the youth system. Therefore, it could be a good bit of business all around.”

TEAMtalk sources have been quick to dismantle this story, however.

As mentioned, Everton believe Branthwaite – who was signed from Carlisle United in 2020, and didn’t come through the ‘youth system,’ as King says – is worth over £70m.

Therefore, the idea that Calvert-Lewin, who remains Everton’s first-choice striker, is worth less than £10m, is simply ludicrous.

Calvert-Lewin is open to leaving Goodison Park though and given he has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has rejected the offer of an extension – it’s likely he will leave this summer.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd have discussed Calvert-Lewin internally and it will be interesting to see if they launch a bid for him in the coming weeks.

But if Ashworth wants to bring both players Old Trafford, he will have to put a significantly bigger offer on the table than £80m, with a fee closer to £100m more realistic.

