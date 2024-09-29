Man Utd tipped to ‘fight’ Man City for Pep Guardiola’s ‘priority’ transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly set to rival Manchester City and Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, despite signing Noussair Mazraoui in the summer.

The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Mazraoui as natural right-back options but the 23-year-old has been on their shortlist for some time.

Frimpong played a huge role in Leverkusen’s double-winning campaign last term and a number of top sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are ready to ‘put up a fight’ to sign Frimpong in 2025 but Man City are also pushing to bring him in, along with Liverpool.

Frimpong is described as a ‘priority target’ for Pep Guardiola, who is determined to bring the star, who spent nine years in the Cityzens’ youth system, back to the Etihad as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Frimpong penned a new contract with Leverkusen in October last year. He previously had a bargain release clause of €40m (£33.4m; $44.7m), which has now expired.

But that hasn’t put the Premier League trio off, while Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Frimpong recently.

Man Utd eye Jeremie Frimpong swoop – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Man Utd’s interest in Frimpong is genuine and they could make a move for him in January.

We understand that Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries is also on the shortlist of Red Devils’ sporting director Dan Ashworth ahead of the January window.

As mentioned, Liverpool are also keen on Frimpong as Arne Slot wants more competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, although the Reds do have hot prospect Conor Bradley in their ranks.

Erik ten Hag has brought many Dutch stars to Old Trafford during his tenure and Frimpong could become the latest one if Man Utd win the race for his signature.

Leverkusen are understood to be demanding a minimum of €40m to part ways with Frimpong, which would be a sizeable profit on the £11.5m they paid to sign him from Celtic in 2021.

Man Utd prepare Marc Guehi bid

Meanwhile, Man Utd are keen to sign a new centre-back despite bringing in Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro over the summer.

England duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi are on Ashworth’s shortlist, with Man Utd reportedly willing to splash out £62.7m on the latter.

Guehi is also a target for Liverpool and Newcastle and Crystal Palace could drop their price tag of £75m for the defender due to his contract situation.

His current deal is set to expire in 2026 and the Eagles are prepared to sell him in January if they are unable to tie him down to a new, long-term deal.

Guehi is a player for Man Utd fans to keep an eye out for this winter but another move for Branthwaite isn’t off the cards either. Everton, however, won’t be budging on their price tag of over £75m.

IN FOCUS: Jeremie Frimpong

