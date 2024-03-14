PSG efforts to sign Marcus Rashford as the replacement for Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes have been described as genuine – and Manchester United are being tipped to ask for one of three stars from the French giants in a swap deal.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are preparing to say an emotional farewell to Mbappe at the end of the season with his contract in the French capital winding down and the 25-year-old showing no intentions of extending his stay. And while Liverpool have been mentioned as potential suitors, the French superstar is widely expected to showcase his immense talents at Real Madrid next season.

His exit leaves a sizeable hole though in the PSG attack, which will give manager Luis Enrique, together with Luis Campos something of a major headache in finding that right man.

Having also said goodbye to Lionel Messi and Neymar in the last year, the departure of the final member of their holy trio leaves them with quite an immense void. And as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi knows, it takes more than just a big-game player to shine – and effectively become the new talisman – for the French side.

According to reports, Campos and Enrique have two targets in mind in the shape of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz and Manchester United attacker Rashford.

However, it is the England man for whom they are most keen and believe that, after another disappointing season for Manchester United on both a club and a personal level for Rashford, they can lure him away to make a fresh start.

And to prove that interest is serious, it’s reported they are preparing to offer him a whopping £500,000 a week deal.

Man Utd to ask for three PSG stars in Rashford swap – report

And despite being prepared to pay up to £80m to land the 130-goal star, United are likely to dig deep and do all in their power to resist the PSG approach for a player they know that, despite an off-colour season, has it well within him to return to his very best at any given moment.

However, a new report in the Daily Express suggests United could look to turn the screw on PSG by requesting three players of theirs in exchange for Rashford and as part of a possible swap deal.

And the three men in question – Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos – have all been linked with moves to United over the past three years.

Starting with Dembele, the winger moved to Paris last summer after completing a move from Barcelona. Appearing in 32 matches so far, Dembele has scored just once but has provided 12 assists in what has been a fairly successful debut season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe potentially seeking a replacement for £85m flop Antony on the right wing – and amid doubts over both Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri – Dembele could prove a solid upgrade on the right side of United’s attack.

Both Kolo Muani and Ramos are more direct attackers and could potentially fill United’s need to add more goals to their attack.

With Anthony Martial set to leave at the end of his contract, and with the club needing quality cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, United are reportedly set to ask for one of the central strikers as part of any deal.

Man Utd need cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund

Having been strongly linked with United last summer, before they ultimately went for Hojlund, Kolo Muani moved instead to PSG, costing them £76m.

He has, however, not figured as often as he would like under Enrique, making just 16 starts, though he has registered nine goals and three assists from his 30 appearances so far.

Whether United could tempt him away remains to be seen, but he would certainly be a player of interest to them if PSG were to give them any indication of a sale.

Kolo Muani registered a prolific 26 goals in 50 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt before making the move.

It was a similar story too with Ramos, whom United took a long hard look at last season when considering a new striker option.

After a prolific spell with Benfica, he also made the move to Paris, costing the French giants a fee of around £70m.

He has shared striker duties with Kolo Muani though and actually boasts a similar record of nine goals and one assist from 29 appearances, though just 15 of which have come as a starter.

It might be a tall order to land both players but there’s a belief PSG could offer up one in a swap deal with Rashford if the opportunity arose. The question is, would the sacrifice of the England man be worth it, or one the club would come to regret?

