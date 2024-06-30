Man Utd have been tipped to offer Rasmus Hojlund in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are in the market for a new striker and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is one name that’s been on their radar for several months.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the most dangerous forwards in the world on his day and Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been heavily linked with him.

A deal for Osimhen has always been difficult due to the release clause of roughly £110m in his Napoli contract, but recent reports have suggested that the Italian giants have dropped their demands.

Osimhen fired Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years in 2022/23 when he scored an outstanding 26 goals in 32 matches. He then bagged 15 in 25 league games last term.

It’s now claimed that a bid of £85m could be enough to sign the Nigerian international this summer and this has prompted Man Utd to reignite their interest.

According to reports from Italy, as cited by Sport Witness, Osimhen is ‘ready to move on’ and the Red Devils could offer Rasmus Hojlund plus cash in exchange for him in a shock move.

Hojlund was one of the positives in a largely disappointing 2023/24 campaign for Man Utd – scoring 16 goals in 43 games since his £72m switch from Atalanta last summer.

It seems extremely unlikely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be willing to part ways with Hojlund, but it’s suggested that they’ve already tried offering him to Napoli once before.

Man Utd ‘continue to monitor’ Victor Osimhen

Man Utd are reportedly once again exploring the idea of parting ways with Hojlund in exchange for Osimhen.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford but a move for Osimhen is yet to be fully ruled out.

“As decided some time ago, Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli in this transfer window. PSG and Chelsea are always paying close attention to the Nigerian striker, but Manchester United also continues to monitor his situation,” the report claims.

“In recent months, United have tried to convince Napoli for Osimhen, offering money plus the price tag of Rasmus Hojlund. The proposal could be resubmitted.”

Napoli’s new manager Antonio Conte has is already planning for Osimhen’s departure and has identified Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku as his ideal replacement.

“Antonio Conte’s goal remains Romelu Lukaku,” the report adds. “Napoli’s attack market will start after the sale of Osimhen, with many names proposed but with only one great goal: the Belgian goal scorer.”

Lukaku scored 21 goals while on loan with Roma last season and is thought to be keen on a reunion with Conte, who was his boss during his time at Inter Milan.

