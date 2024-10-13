Man Utd tipped to rival Tottenham for England international as Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer plan

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze but will face competition from Tottenham and other sides for his signature, per reports.

The 26-year-old had a fantastic 2023/24 campaign, which earned him a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad, and several sides were linked with him over the summer, but ultimately he remained at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said he was ‘astounded’ that no side triggered Eze’s release clause over the summer.

As confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Eze’s release clause of around £60m will re-activate in 2025 and Man Utd are in the mix to sign him.

Romano has revealed that Man Utd are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Eze ahead of the January transfer window, while he has ‘always been appreciated by Tottenham.’

He claims that Man Utd ‘want to invest on a new winger’ in 2025 and the Palace star is one of the players ‘they have been scouting,’ although he’s not the only player on their shortlist.

Romano also adds that the majority of Eze’s release clause must be paid up front if a club chooses to trigger it, which means Man Utd will have to spend a ‘big amount’ to sign him in January, or at the end of the season.

EXCLUSIVE: Ten Hag sack: Man Utd hopes of appointing Thomas Tuchel still very much alive despite England links

Man Utd, Tottenham interested in Eberechi Eze

Man Utd are keen to strengthen in several areas in 2025 and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they will look to sign a new winger.

This is partly due to the fact that those behind the scenes at Old Trafford do not view Antony as good enough to feature regularly in the squad.

The Brazilian international was signed for a mammoth £86m (including add-ons) in the summer of 2022, and Erik ten Hag played a big role in bringing him to the Red Devils.

But Antony has failed to live up to his price tag and scored just one goal in the Premier League last season. Now, he finds himself behind Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order.

Eze is among Man Utd’s winger targets but as mentioned, Tottenham remain very keen on the Palace star and are seriously considering a move for him in 2025.

A lot would need to happen for Spurs to sign Eze in January, including player sales, but Ange Postecoglou’s side are ‘looking at possibilities of how to bring him to North London’, per TEAMtalk sources.

A move to Tottenham at the end of the season is the most likely outcome for Eze as things stand, but Man Utd could scupper their plans if they make a move.

Erik ten Hag is running out of time at Man Utd

While Man Utd are doing their due diligence on transfer targets, the board’s main focus currently is on their manager situation.

Ten Hag remains under serious pressure at Old Trafford and as previously reported, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sack the Dutch coach.

Ratcliffe isn’t in any rush to axe Ten Hag though and will wait until a suitable replacement is found, handing control of the situation over to Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada.

Ten Hag has been informed that Man Utd’s next two games will be crucial in determining his immediate future. The Red Devils are set to play Brentford at Old Trafford on the 19th of October, before travelling to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on the 24th.

Thomas Tuchel remains top of Man Utd’s shortlist of manager targets, despite him being heavily linked with the England job.

We understand that Massimiliano Allegri, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe have also been discussed by the Man Utd hierarchy.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Man Utd in top four, Liverpool in 16th…